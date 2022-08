GREENFIELD —The Greenfield-Central Cougars boys soccer team was patient on Thursday night. At least for a while. For more on this GDR Sports article, check out the following link!. https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2022/08/26/cougars-cruise-past-yorktown-for-first-hhc-win/

YORKTOWN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO