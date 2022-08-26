Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
SEPT BJNI: CdAEDC/Jobs Plus annual meeting on Sept. 7
COEUR d'ALENE — The annual meeting of the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation/Jobs Plus, Inc. will take place Sept. 7. "Building for the Future" is the theme of the meeting scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. Topics will include "the interconnectedness of workforce,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
COMMENTARY: The real facts on our school levy
I appreciate the editor’s note at the end of Brent Regan’s Aug. 26 commentary on our proposed School Safety and Deferred Maintenance levy. If you missed that postscript, it’s worth a read. It repeats an important fact that voters shouldn’t overlook before Tuesday’s election: The overall property tax rate for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools will be lower in the coming year, consistent with a trend we have seen over the past six years. The tax rate will be lower than last year regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s vote.
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Voters to decide today on school levies: Cd'A and Plummer-Worley districts seeking approval for supplemental property tax funds
Voters in two school districts will cast their ballots at the polls today. The Coeur d'Alene School District is holding its safety and maintenance levy election, asking constituents to vote in favor of an $8 million-per-year, 10-year levy that will provide funding to address hundreds of safety, health and maintenance priorities in schools and other district facilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Collective philanthropy
One person donating $1,000 is a big deal. When 135 people donate $1,000, their collective philanthropy can make a world of difference. The Women's Gift Alliance is proof of strength in numbers. "We raise $135,000 every year," said Pat Krug, board member and membership chair of the philanthropic nonprofit. Each...
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patriot Front leader appears in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — The leader of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot. Thomas R. Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas, was one of four suspects who appeared before Judge Anna Eckhart via Zoom.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Time to save the hill
SANDPONT — If the Pine Streets Woods is the community's playground, then perhaps the historic sled hill is the front door. "The best way to describe it is that it's the homestead of Pine Street Woods, right," Katie Egland Cox, executive director of the Kaniksu Land Trust, said. "At one time the [Weiss] family owned the whole parcel and then when we bought Pine Street Woods, they kept that 48 acres. So it's really the homestead that just so happens to have the most magnificent ski [and] hill and all of Bonner County on it."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dennis Lee Lickfold, 73
Dennis was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Wardner, Idaho, to Howard and Pearl Lickfold. He passed into his eternal life on Aug. 24, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Growing up, his family lived in Kingston, Idaho, which was his hometown. Dennis graduated from Kellogg High School in 1968. Most of his adult life he lived in Post Falls, Idaho, where he resided with his loving wife, Gail, and his beloved dog, Mya.
Spokane council member Cathcart preparing letter to Department of Commerce regarding Trent homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart is preparing to send a letter to Secretary Lisa Brown of the Washington State Department of Commerce regarding the siting of homeless services in West Spokane. The draft letter was found in the City's public safety and community health agendas for...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Entertainers aren’t the only stars who die in threes. Twenty years ago, this community lost three of our best and brightest within four days:. ·Aug. 25, 2002 -- Shirley Parker, 59, lost her year-long battle with cancer. ·Aug. 27, 2002 -- Bill Wassmuth, 61, the human rights leader,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Managing stormwater
For the sake of the lake’s health, the city of Coeur d’Alene has been working to reduce the amount of untreated stormwater runoff that enters Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater runoff in the southeastern area of the city is collected and conveyed through pipes to thirteen outfalls along Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater discharge into the water is permitted under the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, but the city is then required to implement at least one activity designed to reduce pollutants such as lead and phosphorus entering each water body. However, Coeur d’Alene has begun or completed many projects to support the health of the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners to pick new prosecutor
COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners are expected to choose Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh’s replacement at a special meeting Wednesday. McHugh will resign effective Sept. 30. He’s set to take the bench in January, replacing Judge Lansing Haynes, who retired in May. Because McHugh is...
KHQ Right Now
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone's brakes. The fire burned...
KREM
Panhandle Health District to stop providing home health services for North Idaho patients
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) will be closing an important part of its services. In a press release, the PHD announced that due to staffing shortages amongst medical workers, the PHD will be slowly phasing out their home health services program. As a first step, PHD is no longer accepting new home health patients.
‘What’s it like? Despair’: Concerns grow over public health at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — With over 600 people crammed onto a block of land, concerns are growing about public health at Camp Hope. According to the American Public Health Association, people who experience homelessness die, on average, 17 years earlier than those someone who’s housed. Some people have lived at this camp for months with no clear solution for change.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COUNTY TREASURER: Change unnecessary
Remember the age old at adage “If it’s not broke don’t fix it”. Someone should share it with the county treasurer. For him to just change how business has been for years reeks of a couple things. One, he must have been tired of not seeing his name in the paper for awhile. Secondly, I don’t believe he came up with this on his own. The puppet master, Brent Reagan, loves nothing more than to stir the pot when it comes to city/county relationships. I want to feel bad for the cities, yet part of me tells me that it was the voters from these cities that voted this incompetent into office, so you reap what you sow. So let’s all hold our breath and wait for the legislature to solve the problem. Thank you Tom Malzahn and Laurie Thomas for the years you ran the state's example of how a treasurer's office should be ran.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Air support keeps fires in check
SANDPOINT — Water drops on the Eneas Peak Fire's eastern front on Sunday have helped keep growth to the fire in check, U.S. Forest Service officials said. As a result, the fire only grew 6 acres and is now estimated at 793 acres in the latest infrared mapping flight. The fire, which was sparked by lighting on Aug. 13, is listed at 0% contained.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Selecting An Estate Executor or Successor Trustee
When I meet with clients to set up estate plans, I find that a surprising number of people mistakenly believe that they must name their eldest child in their will or their trust as the person in charge of their estate. Even those who understand that they are not legally required to do this may think they are supposed to nominate their eldest child for this duty. There may have been a time when social norms dictated this outcome, but those days are long past, and today I speak to my clients in detail about who the right type of person is to be left in charge of their estate. Let’s review some of the factors that should be considered.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A LAKE DRIVE: What happened to striping planning?
I can envision it now, our street engineers sitting around their big table discussing what to do with the newly repaved Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive. Someone says, "I've got an idea, let's reduce it to a two-lane street and give most of the street to bikes, like California does." Another chimes in with: "Great idea we can make the unused 20-foot center section a planted median with trees and grass." No way the boss says, "With climate change here we must limit anything green, like California does, and besides its in the East Sherman area so who cares." More discussion follows and it is finally agreed to make the street striping as confusing as possible, leave the entire center section paved and totally unusable, place all bicycle lanes as close as possible to the single-traffic lanes, put up as many painted road signs as possible to help direct unsure traffic and then try to figure out how to sell this abomination to the public. Job well done!
Comments / 2