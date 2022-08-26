Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395
COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A LAKE DRIVE: What happened to striping planning?
I can envision it now, our street engineers sitting around their big table discussing what to do with the newly repaved Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive. Someone says, "I've got an idea, let's reduce it to a two-lane street and give most of the street to bikes, like California does." Another chimes in with: "Great idea we can make the unused 20-foot center section a planted median with trees and grass." No way the boss says, "With climate change here we must limit anything green, like California does, and besides its in the East Sherman area so who cares." More discussion follows and it is finally agreed to make the street striping as confusing as possible, leave the entire center section paved and totally unusable, place all bicycle lanes as close as possible to the single-traffic lanes, put up as many painted road signs as possible to help direct unsure traffic and then try to figure out how to sell this abomination to the public. Job well done!
Construction work on north Monroe Street begins Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who normally take north Monroe Street in Spokane might want to take a different route starting Monday. City of Spokane officials said pavement maintenance kicks off Monday, Aug. 29, on north Monroe Street. It will take place between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, just north of the Monroe Street Bridge.
KHQ Right Now
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone's brakes. The fire burned...
msn.com
Level 3 evacuations in place for 20 acre brush fire near Airway Heights, 6 structures have been lost
Update: Level 3 evacuations are in place for Christensen on the East, Ritchey on West, US 2 on the South, and Sprague on the North. According to Guy Gifford, 6 structures have been lost and the fire is now 20 acres. Forward progress of the fire has slowed significantly. Fire...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
Deep Wood Fire update: evacuations lifted near Airway Heights, Highway 2 back open
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — All evacuations have been lifted for the Deep Wood Fire burning near Highway 2 in Airway Heights. Spokane County Emergency Management posted the update just before 2;30 a.m. on Monday. Two structures have been lost in the fire that started on Sunday evening. The fire...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Air support keeps fires in check
SANDPOINT — Water drops on the Eneas Peak Fire's eastern front on Sunday have helped keep growth to the fire in check, U.S. Forest Service officials said. As a result, the fire only grew 6 acres and is now estimated at 793 acres in the latest infrared mapping flight. The fire, which was sparked by lighting on Aug. 13, is listed at 0% contained.
Spokane SWAT Successfully Arrests Barricaded Subject Following Four Hour Standoff
SPOKANE - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:20 pm., Spokane Valley Deputies made contact with an adult female victim who was reporting a Domestic Violence No Contact Order (DVOPV) violation. According to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department, the female victim stated that the suspect, 33-year-old...
Documents: Victim in Centennial Trail assault 'thought she was going to die' during violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of assaulting a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane appeared in court Monday afternoon. 25-year-old Michael Trout was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for allegedly tackling and strangling a woman on the Centennial Trail on the morning of Aug. 24. According...
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane closes lanes for $700,000 street repair project
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and one of those projects involves lane closures for several weeks on north Monroe Street between Summit and Boone avenues. Inland Infrastructure will begin grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on...
KREM
Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
Spokane Police say the shooting took place near the playground at Franklin Park. Officers arrived to find four people shot, including one man who was dead.
Deep Wood Fire now 90 percent contained
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now 90 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted, but crews will remain on scene until they get the fire fully under control. Credit: Spokane County Fire District 3 The fire started Sunday evening and has been attacked by multiple agencies from across the region. It has...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners to pick new prosecutor
COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners are expected to choose Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh’s replacement at a special meeting Wednesday. McHugh will resign effective Sept. 30. He’s set to take the bench in January, replacing Judge Lansing Haynes, who retired in May. Because McHugh is...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
