ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ stars pay tribute to Joe E. Tata after death at 85

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHT6D_0hW5hosX00

The cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210” is paying tribute to Joe E. Tata after his death .

The 85-year-old beloved actor, best known as the owner of the Peach Pit in the long-running show, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

News of his death was announced by former castmate Ian Ziering on Instagram, following the recent deaths of two other co-stars.

“In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away,” Ziering wrote in his post .

“Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the ‘Rockford Files’ with James Garner years before we worked together on ‘90210.'”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChsG7TirHFW

The pair co-starred alongside original series stars Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris and the late Luke Perry.

“He was often one of the background villains in the original ‘Batman’ series,” Ziering added. “One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

Tata appeared in 238 episodes of “90210” from 1990 to 2000 as Nat Bussichio — the owner of the diner where the high schoolers would hang out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zb7IB_0hW5hosX00
The cast of 90210 celebrating their 250th episode in 1998.
FilmMagic

He reprised his role in several appearances in the show’s spinoff.

Tributes poured in after Tata’s death, with many of his “90210” castmates paying their respects on social media.

“We lost our family and good friend Joe E. Tata,” co-star Tori Spelling wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps of the pair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Chs1ffuPQ_E

The actress, who played Donna Martin on the hit show, remembered Tata as being “one of the kindest, funniest, most professional, amazing humans I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with and more importantly being friends with in my entire life.”

Of his sense of humor, Spelling said Tata’s “delivery was always spot on. He kept us in stitches.”

“He made long work days seem short. He was the ultimate professional. Loved listening to the amazing stories he would tell,” she added.

Elsewhere in her emotional tribute, Spelling revealed she asked writers to have Tata’s character walk her down the aisle in the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flrih_0hW5hosX00
Joe Tata’s final role was on ABC Family’s “Mystery Girls in 2014.
Getty Images

“It meant a lot to me. Personally and professionally,” she explained. “Based on our close real-life friendship and the fact he was a fun, caring, loyal, and protective male role model to me this was as it should be.”

Brian Austin Green also paid tribute to the late actor, sharing a clip of the pair hugging on Instagram.

“Joey was a family member for sure and he will be missed but so fondly remembered,” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Chsj3fFPFGc

Actress Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the show, wrote , “I have a very sad heart but will always remember that smile and mischievously loving laugh.”

Paying her respects to the other cast members who died, Garth continued, “I feel like there’s a reunion party going on at the Peach Pit in heaven and I find comfort knowing that there will be a seat there for me someday surrounded by my dear friends.

“Sending hugs to all that loved Joey today. Loss is so hard… #beverlyhills90210,” she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChsnlqUPL48

Elsewhere, Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh, posted a snap of her and Tata on her Instagram Story as a tribute.

Ziering shared his own tribute to Tata on social media, saying he was a fan of the actor before working with him.

“Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series,” he penned.

He said Tata was “one of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

Jason Priestly, who played Brandon Walsh in “90210,” wrote in his tribute , “Today we lost my dear friend and TV boss Joe E Tata. Nat Busiccio was a huge part of Beverly Hills 90210 and Joey was a huge part of my life. Rest In Peace Joe. There will never be another.”

Tata’s other credits include “Magnum, P.I.,” “The Rockford Files,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Batman” and “The A-Team.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChsgiDoOpUQ

His final TV credit was in 2014 when he appeared on ABC Family’s “Mystery Girls,” alongside “90210” costars Spelling and Garth.

The “90210” family lost several costars over the last few years, including actor Luke Perry, who died aged 52 in March 2019.

The actor, who played Dylan McKay on the hit show, was hospitalized after suffering from a stroke and died five days later.

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Decider.com

‘Real Housewives’ Star Lisa Rinna Reportedly Not Fired, Despite Deleting All Mentions of the Show From Social Media

Lisa Rinna is not going anywhere just yet. Despite a season of chaotic behavior and a week littered with scandal surrounding the racist cyberattacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has not been fired from the hit Bravo series. Fans began to notice that Rinna had deleted nearly all social media mentions of RHOBH, in which she has starred since 2014, prompting speculation that she had been fired from the show. However, sources confirmed to Radar Online that reality TV’s favorite villain isn’t packing up her diamond just yet, much to many viewers’ dismay. The rumors come after a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
James Garner
Person
Gabrielle Carteris
Person
Luke Perry
Person
Jennie Garth
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Ian Ziering
Person
Jason Priestley
Person
Shannen Doherty
Person
Joe E. Tata
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Joe Hill
Decider.com

‘Glee’ Actress Was So “Nervous” Around Lea Michele She Couldn’t “Look in Her Direction”

Lea Michele may be back in the loving embrace of Broadway, but she can’t seem to escape the diva reputation she’s cemented in Hollywood. The actress, who is preparing to star in Funny Girl next month after snagging the lead role from Beanie Feldstein, had a very public takedown two years ago over her antics on the set of Glee. Now, another costar says she was so intimidated by the actress that she couldn’t even look her way on set. Lindsay Pearce, who was runner-up on The Glee Project, spoke to Insider to mark the 10-year anniversary of the reality competition...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy