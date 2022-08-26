ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Grove, WV

West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive, federal regulators said.

William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 17 accident at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Valley Grove, the Mine Safety and Health Administration said in a preliminary report Thursday.

Richards, who had 13 years of mining experience, fell and was pinned between the supply car and its coupler, the report said.

It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year, MSHA said.

Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

wvexplorer.com

Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
