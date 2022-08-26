Planning to vote early in the MA primary election? Here's how (and where) to do it

All registered voters will be able to vote before Election Day in Massachusetts. Early voting for the Sept. 6 State Primary will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27, and continue through Friday, Sept. 2.

You can still vote in person if you’ve applied to vote by mail by voting at an early voting location or your polling place on Election Day. You can’t vote in person if your ballot has been accepted by your local election office. You can’t take your ballot back or vote again. If your ballot hasn’t been accepted by Election Day, you may vote in person at your polling place. If your ballot arrives at your local election office after you’ve voted, the mail-in ballot will be rejected.

You can check your voter registration at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR . To view candidates and questions visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleupcomingelections/upcoming-elections.htm . In order to track your ballet visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx .

New Bedford

Where: Main Public Library, at 613 Pleasant St., New Bedford.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Sept. 2

Fairhaven

Where: Fairhaven Town Hall Auditorium, 40 Center St., Fairhaven

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Dartmouth

Where: Dartmouth Town Hall (room 103), 400 Slocum Road, Dartmouth

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Freetown

Where: Freetown Police Station Community Room, 15 Memorial Dr., East Freetown

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Freetown Town Hall, 3 North Main St., Assonet

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Lakeville

Where: Old Town Hall, 2 Precinct St., Lakeville

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Acushnet

Where: Acushnet Town Hall. 130 Main St., Acushnet

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Mattapoisett

Where: Mattapoisett Town Hall, 16 Main St., Mattapoisett

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Marion

Where: Marion Town House, 2 Spring St., Marion

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Where: Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center, 465 Mill St., Marion

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29

Rochester

Where: Rochester Town Hall, 1 Constitution Way, Rochester

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1.

Wareham

Where: Town Hall, 54 Marion Road, Wareham

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1.

Westport

Where: Basement of Westport Town Hall, 816 Main Road, Westport

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

