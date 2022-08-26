Planning to vote early in the MA primary election? Here's how (and where) to do it
All registered voters will be able to vote before Election Day in Massachusetts. Early voting for the Sept. 6 State Primary will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27, and continue through Friday, Sept. 2.
You can still vote in person if you’ve applied to vote by mail by voting at an early voting location or your polling place on Election Day. You can’t vote in person if your ballot has been accepted by your local election office. You can’t take your ballot back or vote again. If your ballot hasn’t been accepted by Election Day, you may vote in person at your polling place. If your ballot arrives at your local election office after you’ve voted, the mail-in ballot will be rejected.
You can check your voter registration at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR . To view candidates and questions visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleupcomingelections/upcoming-elections.htm . In order to track your ballet visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx .
New Bedford
Where: Main Public Library, at 613 Pleasant St., New Bedford.
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Sept. 2
Fairhaven
Where: Fairhaven Town Hall Auditorium, 40 Center St., Fairhaven
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.
Dartmouth
Where: Dartmouth Town Hall (room 103), 400 Slocum Road, Dartmouth
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.
Freetown
Where: Freetown Police Station Community Room, 15 Memorial Dr., East Freetown
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Freetown Town Hall, 3 North Main St., Assonet
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.
Lakeville
Where: Old Town Hall, 2 Precinct St., Lakeville
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.
Acushnet
Where: Acushnet Town Hall. 130 Main St., Acushnet
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.
Mattapoisett
Where: Mattapoisett Town Hall, 16 Main St., Mattapoisett
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.
Marion
Where: Marion Town House, 2 Spring St., Marion
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.
Where: Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center, 465 Mill St., Marion
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29
Rochester
Where: Rochester Town Hall, 1 Constitution Way, Rochester
When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1.
Wareham
Where: Town Hall, 54 Marion Road, Wareham
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1.
Westport
Where: Basement of Westport Town Hall, 816 Main Road, Westport
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Planning to vote early in the MA primary election? Here's how (and where) to do it
Comments / 0