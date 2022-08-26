ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Planning to vote early in the MA primary election? Here's how (and where) to do it

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago

All registered voters will be able to vote before Election Day in Massachusetts. Early voting for the Sept. 6 State Primary will begin on Saturday, Aug. 27, and continue through Friday, Sept. 2.

You can still vote in person if you’ve applied to vote by mail by voting at an early voting location or your polling place on Election Day. You can’t vote in person if your ballot has been accepted by your local election office. You can’t take your ballot back or vote again. If your ballot hasn’t been accepted by Election Day, you may vote in person at your polling place. If your ballot arrives at your local election office after you’ve voted, the mail-in ballot will be rejected.

You can check your voter registration at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR . To view candidates and questions visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleupcomingelections/upcoming-elections.htm . In order to track your ballet visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx .

New Bedford

Where: Main Public Library, at 613 Pleasant St., New Bedford.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, through Friday, Sept. 2

Fairhaven

Where: Fairhaven Town Hall Auditorium, 40 Center St., Fairhaven

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Dartmouth

Where: Dartmouth Town Hall (room 103), 400 Slocum Road, Dartmouth

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Freetown

Where: Freetown Police Station Community Room, 15 Memorial Dr., East Freetown

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Freetown Town Hall, 3 North Main St., Assonet

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Lakeville

Where: Old Town Hall, 2 Precinct St., Lakeville

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Acushnet

Where: Acushnet Town Hall. 130 Main St., Acushnet

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Mattapoisett

Where: Mattapoisett Town Hall, 16 Main St., Mattapoisett

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

Marion

Where: Marion Town House, 2 Spring St., Marion

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27;  8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Friday, Sept. 2;  closed Sunday.

Where: Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center, 465 Mill St., Marion

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29

Rochester

Where: Rochester Town Hall, 1 Constitution Way, Rochester

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1.

Wareham

Where: Town Hall, 54 Marion Road, Wareham

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1.

Westport

Where: Basement of Westport Town Hall, 816 Main Road, Westport

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 2; closed Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Planning to vote early in the MA primary election? Here's how (and where) to do it

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
FUN 107

Baker’s Decision on Massachusetts School Mask Mandates

The Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity is calling on Governor Charlie Baker to do more to prepare for a possible COVID rebound once school is back in session this fall. The coalition wants K-12 students and staff to be tested for COVID before classes resume after Labor Day. According to the State House News Service, the group also wants government, business, and education leaders to "outline clear plans for when mask mandates would be triggered if another surge builds."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
PLYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Assonet, MA
City
Lakeville, MA
City
Mattapoisett, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Mattapoisett, MA
Government
City
Westport, MA
City
Fairhaven, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wareham, MA
Westport, MA
Government
City
Rochester, MA
City
East Freetown, MA
City
Acushnet, MA
WPRI 12 News

Students prepare for return to school amid eased restrictions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be returning to classrooms on Monday with significantly fewer restrictions than this time last year. The recent easing of Covid-19 quarantining, and testing guidelines is giving both kids and teachers a more positive outlook on the upcoming semester.  “We’re heading into the school […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Undecideds outpacing candidates as Massachusetts primaries close in

With less than two weeks until the state’s primary elections, “undecided” is leading the pack in nearly every race on both the Democratic and Republican sides, a new poll released Thursday by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation found. The results seem to indicate that statewide candidates have so...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
fallriverreporter.com

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September

Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Oktoberfest, New Bedford’s favorite fall event returns for 2022!

The return of fall isn’t complete on the South Coast without New Bedford’s Oktoberfest. The South Coast Business Alliance with the support of Bask, Stonegate Mortgage and Claremont Properties, brings its signature event back to the waterfront on October 1, 2022. This year marks the 16th annual fundraiser which features everything from local and craft brews to American traditional favorites. Attendees can select from over 20 different choices of beer, hard seltzers and sangria while enjoying live entertainment.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WUPE

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Local Election#Early Voting#Primary Election
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
SEEKONK, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Rhode Island

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Block Island Times

Bulkheads, docks, and boats

When I’m not in Galilee working at the Block Island Ferry docks, I’m usually in Newport Harbor messing around in my sailboat; I’ve been doing this drill for 20 years. About 18 years ago I met a dock master in the harbor by the name of Mark Holden. Mark came of age in Portsmouth and Newport as a sailor and musician; when we met all those years ago we became fast friends in regards to things musical, and nautical. Holden is a guy who, like myself, has been messing around and working next to bulkheads, docks and boats for most of his life. Subsequently, we always have interesting things to talk about; me from the ferry, and he from the marina. We work in environments where there are lots of things going on every day. Weather, boats, and people pass by both of our places of work and as a result, we always have something to talk about when we connect up in town. There is always something amusing to discuss.
NEWPORT, RI
iheart.com

State Ends Free School Meals Program

A program that provided free school breakfasts and lunches for all students in Rhode Island has ended. It was launched two years ago to ease financial pressures on families caused by the pandemic. Free and reduced school meals will still be available for children whose families qualify and apply for...
POLITICS
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy