ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Cactuses thrive in the Basin’s dry summers

By JOEL MARTIN
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArW3p_0hW5hAlb00

MOSES LAKE — At first glance, a cactus doesn’t seem like the sort of plant most people want to grow. It’s spiky and bare-looking and it stabs you if you touch it. On the other (un-perforated) hand, cactuses are durable as all-get-out and they’re lovely when they flower.

In the dry climate of the Columbia Basin, sometimes it’s nice to have plants that don’t need a whole lot of babying. Cactuses and other succulents are a good option for that, said Karen Edwards, owner of Edwards Nursery. Many of the cactuses at her nursery are managing just fine on rainwater alone.

“They'll put more growth on if they get water maybe once every week to two weeks, but they don't have to be watered every day. In fact, they should not be watered every day. I recommend that you space watering out and maybe put pea gravel or something around the base. They need to be well drained. You don't want them to be sitting in water.”

It’s not difficult to tell if your cactus needs more water or less, Edwards said.

“If they're not getting enough water, then they shrivel and stay that way,” she said. “Then when they get more water - then they plump up.”

Some cactuses have additional options to help them weather arid conditions in the Basin.

“Some of the cactus that aren't native right here will have little leaves on them when there's enough rainwater and then when it gets real dry and hot, they'll shed the leaves as a defense mechanism,” she added.

Cactuses aren’t the only succulents that can hold up well in dry climates. Lewisias, named after the explorer Meriweather Lewis, have thicker leaves, hold water well and play nicely with cactuses in a shared plant bed. Hens and chicks do well in this climate too, as do some non-succulent perennials like salvia and lamb’s ear.

Edwards recommends an uneven bed for succulents, combining plants that take more or less water at different elevations, with the more drought-resistant plants on the humps and the more water-friendly ones in the low spaces.

“It'd be better if the bed is contoured and raised, some of it, so you have drainage,” she said. “You want to work a composition … and do them in a grouping. But not someplace where they're going to be hit by the sprinkler all the time.”

Planning is key when setting up a bed for succulents, Edwards explained.

“It isn’t just plunk – cactus, cactus, cactus in a row,” she said. “Maybe get a piece of driftwood or some rocks and work them into a design.”

Joel Martin can be reached via email at jmartin@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Fire burns brushy area near George Sellar Bridge

Firefighters late Saturday night again had to deal with a brush fire on the east side of the George Sellar Bridge. Kay McKellar of Douglas County Fire District 2 said the county fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which was reported just before 10 p.m. The fire...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

NCW Tech Makes Pybus Market Their New Home

[video width="576" height="1024" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/1134/files/2022/08/attachment-NCWTech.mp4"][/video]. NCW Tech Alliance shared the news that they moved their office to Pybus Market in one of their TikToks on August 25. The video featured NCW Tech Program Manager Chanet Stevenson and Administrative Assistant Lyda Clark revealing the new office. Their previous location was at the...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Moses Lake, WA
Pets & Animals
Moses Lake, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Moses Lake, WA
ifiberone.com

Lightning ignites nine new fires this week in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

WENATCHEE — Lightning storms this week ignited nine new fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. In the Wenatchee River Ranger District, three small fires have been discovered: the quarter-acre Cady Ridge Fire about 25 miles northwest of Plain, the 4-acre Meander Fire a couple miles south, and the half-acre Grasshopper Meadow Fire in the White River Drainages about three miles northwest of the White River Fire.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Lake Wenatchee Fires Now Over 2,500 Acres

Fire crews continue to battle the White River and Irving Peak fires northwest of Plain. According to the United States Forest Service, increasing winds have pushed both fires to a combined 2,522 acres. The Irving Peak Fire experienced the most growth and is now up to 1,536 acres. Both fires...
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
FINLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cactuses#United Nations#Columbia Basin#Edwards Nursery
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Palisades Fire in West Spokane now 50 percent contained

SPOKANE, Wash.– Firefighters have the Palisades Fire 50 percent contained. The fire started Friday in West Spokane and though it is still burning, all evacuations have been lifted. Crews are checking for heat spots and monitoring for flare-ups, with one of the biggest concerns being the wind. The fire is 41.5 acres in size, and crews are working to put...
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Purchases Pybus Market Parking Lots

The City of Wenatchee recently acquired some parking lots from Pybus Market. During the Aug. 25th Wenatchee City Council meeting, Executive Services Director Laura Gloria explained how the $1.625 million purchase was split into two parcel sales. South Pybus is selling two of their parcels on 101-125 South Worthen Street,...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Orondo Firefighters Fight Two Home Fires

Fire departments throughout the Wenatchee Valley responded to two structure fires in Orondo on August 26. Around 5 p.m., Orondo firefighters were called out to a structure fire at the Twin W development on the Columbia River. When they arrived, there was already one residence fully engulfed, with fire burning...
ORONDO, WA
multihousingnews.com

11 Capital Pays $49M for Washington Property

Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer. Yuksel Inc. has sold Shoreline Village, a 216-unit multifamily community located in Richland, Wash., for $49 million. Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer, 11 Capital. Located at 2555 Duportail St., the property offers one-, two- and there-bedroom floorplans...
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
ncwlife.com

WHS off to slow start thanks to A/C issues

WENATCHEE — Repairs the school's air conditioning means Wenatchee High School students will follow a late-start schedule for its first full day of classes. The school will run on a late start schedule Wednesday, beginning class at 10:10 a.m. Incoming ninth graders will attend orientation activities as scheduled on Tuesday, with orientation activities held in areas of the building not affected by the cooling system issue.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90

MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., State Patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90 two miles west of SR 17 when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake

CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Man Shot in Wenatchee Drive-by Saturday

A Wenatchee man is recovering after being injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. Wenatchee Police Sergeant Nathan Hahn said they responded to shots fired in the 1600 block of South Mission Street around 7:00pm. "Eventually a victim was located at Central Washington Hospital who had been shot in the...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting

EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
135
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy