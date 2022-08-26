Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
ATV/UTV causes $25k+ in damages to northern Wisconsin golf course, trail closed down
PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A trail in Pembine is closed after a UTV/ATV rider apparently went off the trail and caused over $25,000 in damages to a local golf course. The Pemenee River Riders Snowmobile & ATV/UTV Club posted on its Facebook page about some recent damage that happened to the Green Acres Golf Course. A rider apparently went off the trail and did over $10,000 in damages to the greens.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Iron Mountain, MI USA
Found on Thursday August 18th, 2022 Hanging like a Christmas ornament on a tree outside First National. We were walking through the parking lot and my mom said “Oh my! What is that?” And I got an adorable picture of her taking it off the branch and I tried to get a picture to show how shiny and glittery it is. You can tell that there’s glitter all over it from the picture, but it doesn’t show like it will on her Christmas tree! Thanks so much, it definitely brought joy!
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Project Begins On US-2 Monday In Manistique
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $555,000 to resurface 0.8 miles of US-2 from west of Chippewa Avenue to the Manistique River bridge in the city of Manistique in Schoolcraft County. Work includes resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, and pavement markings. The project is scheduled to start on Monday,...
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing man located, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. EDT:. Dennis James Kivioja, 56, who was reported missing, was located Monday morning and has been put in touch with his family. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who called the tip line with information. No further information...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man, Woman Hurt In Motorcycle Crash In Marquette County
Two people were hurt in a traffic crash Sunday night in Marquette County. The Marquette County Sheriff says it happened at just before 8 p.m. on County Road 550 near the Eagles Nest Road in Marquette Township. A 34-year-old Trenary man was driving the motorcycle on Eagles Nest Road when...
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks
Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
