Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Here’s How Much The 2023 Corvette Z06’s Carbon Fiber Wheels Cost
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive performance right from the get-go, but for those customers that need a little extra customization and a little extra speed, optional upgrades like the carbon fiber wheels are right on target. The question is – how much do the 2023 Corvette Z06’s carbon fiber wheels actually cost?
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Is Mind Blowing, Says Koenigsegg Founder
Koenigsegg is the builder of some of the most technologically advanced, fastest, most powerful, and most sought-after hypercars of all time. But despite the fact that it counts exclusive automakers like Bugatti and Pagani among its rivals, founder Christian von Koenigsegg says one of the current-day vehicles that he’s most impressed with is the humble Chevy Corvette.
gmauthority.com
1963 Split Window Corvette Race Car Discovered After 44 Years
Car enthusiasts are an odd bunch. To the casual observer, this 1963 Corvette race car looks like nothing more than a pile of rusty metal and rodent droppings. However, to an enthusiast, this classic slab of American performance is pure potential. Recently rediscovered after sitting for 44 years in the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Gets New Stealth Interior Trim Package
The 2023 Corvette introduces the fourth model year for the current eighth-generation sports car, debuting the new 2023 Corvette Z06, as well as a handful of changes for the Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray. Notably, the 2023 model year also introduces the new Stealth Interior Trim Package. Essentially, the new Stealth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Z07 Package In Elkhart Blue: First Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is making waves as an incredible performance bargain, slotting in above the C8 Stingray with even more go-fast goodness. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe with the following first photos. To note, GM Authority previously captured the 2023 Corvette...
gmauthority.com
GM Is Not Alone In Discontinuing Sedans
Automakers are constantly adjusting their lineups to suit not only broader market conditions, but the changing tastes of their customers as well, and that includes GM. That being said, GM Authority is regularly bombarded by comments and emails from readers that complain GM has dropped nearly all of its passenger cars from its North American portfolio. The thing is, GM isn’t alone in this respect.
gmauthority.com
Corvette Production At Bowling Green Offline Until September
A myriad of production issues continue to impact the entirety of the auto industry, including GM and the Chevy Corvette. Now, GM Authority has learned that production of the Chevy Corvette at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky will be offline until September. According to GM Authority sources, Chevy...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 In Summit White: First Real-World Pictures
GM revealed the 2023 Chevy Colorado late last month, ushering in an all-new third-generation for the pickup complete with new exterior styling, an overhauled cabin, and a new powertrain. Now, we’re taking a closer look at this 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 in Summit White paint with the following first real-world pictures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Celestiq: Hot or Not?
GM has yet to lift the veil on the all-new Cadillac Celestiq luxury sedan, but at this point, between the teasers, the spy photos, and the debut of the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car, we have a pretty good handle on what the production vehicle will look like. The question now is – Hot, or Not?
gmauthority.com
Here’s How Much The 2023 GMC Sierra Graphite Edition Package Will Cost
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup introduces a handful of changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year, including the debut of the new Graphite Edition Package. Now, GM Authority has learned how much the 2023 GMC Sierra Graphite Edition Package will cost. According to GM...
gmauthority.com
GM To Fix 2022 Cadillac XT4 Parking Assist Telltale Illumination Issue
GM has issued a Service Update to address an issue on certain 2022 model-year Cadillac XT4 vehicles that may cause the visual telltale for the vehicle’s parking assist system to become inoperative. The problem: Cadillac XT4 vehicles equipped with Front and Rear Park Assist and/or Enhanced Automatic Park Assist...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Equinox Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
The 2022 Chevy Equinox was among the GM vehicles that had limited heated and ventilated seat availability due to the semiconductor chip shortage. Just like the other vehicles that were affected by this parts constraint, GM has started a customer satisfaction program to retrofit heated seats in affected Chevy Equinox models, which will be carried out over the coming months.
gmauthority.com
All-New Buick Envista Crossover Makes World Debut In China
As GM Authority exclusively teased last week, the all-new Buick Envista crossover made its world debut at the 2022 Chengdu Motor Show, which kicked off on Friday, August 26th. General Motors introduced the all-new Buick Envista for the first time to the press and the public in China, where the compact crossover will expand Buick‘s utility portfolio as the sixth in the lineup that today includes the second-generation Encore, the Encore GX, the Envision S, the Envision Plus and the midsize Enclave. The company will position it as a youth-focused urban crossover sandwiched between the Encore GX and Envision S.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Cadillac XT5 May Have A Front-End Rattle Or Clunking Noise
General Motors has provided a solution to the front end rattle or clunking sound that affects some 2020 to 2023 model-year Cadillac XT5 units. According to a recent post on the GM Techlink service website, a “rattle or clunk sound may be heard at the front of the vehicle on some” 2020-2023 model-year Cadillac XT5 vehicles. This problem may be related to a loose strut or sway bar, GM says, however it may also be the result of “a loose, mispositioned or improperly torqued cradle brace.” The cradle brace is a flat bar that is bolted across the center of the engine cradle (labeled #1 in the diagram below).
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV Discount Offers $5,900 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Bolt EV discount offers a robust $5,900 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available for up to 60...
gmauthority.com
GM To Update 2017 To 2019 Chevy Bolt EV Advanced Diagnostic Software
One of the fixes that GM implemented to address the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV‘s much-publicized battery fire recall was the addition of Advanced Diagnostics Software (ADS) in the vehicles. This software can detect potential issues with the battery pack before major problems can develop, helping to prevent future battery pack fires and other failures. GM has now started a Customer Satisfaction Program to install a newer version of the ADS in 2017, 2018 and 2019 model-year Chevy Bolt EV models, which it says offers several enhancements and improvements.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 Cadillac CT4 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well. The above offers are not available on the high-performance 2022 Cadillac CT4-V...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Elevation: The Mass-Market Truck
The Canyon Elevation will continue to serve as the base trim level on the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon, offering mass-market appeal with an approachable starting price of $40,000 and an extensive list of standard features. The 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation may be the entry-level trim in the lineup, however it...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss Under Heavy Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 drops in as the fourth model year for the current fourth-gen pickup, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Silverado Custom Trail Boss is under heavy constraint.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Full Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Unavailable
First introduced for the 2022 model year, the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing returns for 2023 to offer the same supercharged, track-ready performance and luxury-laden cabin as the initial model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is currently unavailable to order with a certain seating option.
Comments / 0