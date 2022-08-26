General Motors has provided a solution to the front end rattle or clunking sound that affects some 2020 to 2023 model-year Cadillac XT5 units. According to a recent post on the GM Techlink service website, a “rattle or clunk sound may be heard at the front of the vehicle on some” 2020-2023 model-year Cadillac XT5 vehicles. This problem may be related to a loose strut or sway bar, GM says, however it may also be the result of “a loose, mispositioned or improperly torqued cradle brace.” The cradle brace is a flat bar that is bolted across the center of the engine cradle (labeled #1 in the diagram below).

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO