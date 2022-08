CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, announced Payman Sadegh has joined the firm as its inaugural Chief Data Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005727/en/ Payman Sadegh (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO