Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade it seems everyday there is an article in the paper. Lately it has been mostly about how women, in states like Idaho where almost all abortions are illegal, now have to go out of state like to Washington or Oregon to get an abortion. It really needs to restated as published in the June 25 edition of The Press: There are no abortion clinics in North Idaho. So, even before the reversal women had to go out of state.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO