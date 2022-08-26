ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

FOX Sports

Serena and Venus Williams reunite for doubles at US Open

Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the US Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at adidas’ Federation Jerseys for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

This November, the FIFA World Cup will be kicking off in Qatar, making it the first ever Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament. Opinions are divided as to whether the tournament deserves to be played there, with club football seasons being interrupted alongside the extreme weather conditions. Nevertheless, new stadiums will glitter and the skyline of Doha will be glowing in bright colors.
FIFA

