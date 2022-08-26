Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Serena and Venus Williams reunite for doubles at US Open
Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the US Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at adidas’ Federation Jerseys for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
This November, the FIFA World Cup will be kicking off in Qatar, making it the first ever Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament. Opinions are divided as to whether the tournament deserves to be played there, with club football seasons being interrupted alongside the extreme weather conditions. Nevertheless, new stadiums will glitter and the skyline of Doha will be glowing in bright colors.
FIFA・
Rep. Mondaire Jones’ Allies Accuse Key Progressive Group Of Misleading Him
But the Working Families Party denies that it gave Jones any assurances of support.
