For the sake of the lake’s health, the city of Coeur d’Alene has been working to reduce the amount of untreated stormwater runoff that enters Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater runoff in the southeastern area of the city is collected and conveyed through pipes to thirteen outfalls along Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater discharge into the water is permitted under the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, but the city is then required to implement at least one activity designed to reduce pollutants such as lead and phosphorus entering each water body. However, Coeur d’Alene has begun or completed many projects to support the health of the water.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO