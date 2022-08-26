Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Collective philanthropy
One person donating $1,000 is a big deal. When 135 people donate $1,000, their collective philanthropy can make a world of difference. The Women's Gift Alliance is proof of strength in numbers. "We raise $135,000 every year," said Pat Krug, board member and membership chair of the philanthropic nonprofit. Each...
Coeur d'Alene Press
SEPT BJNI: CdAEDC/Jobs Plus annual meeting on Sept. 7
COEUR d'ALENE — The annual meeting of the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation/Jobs Plus, Inc. will take place Sept. 7. "Building for the Future" is the theme of the meeting scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. Topics will include "the interconnectedness of workforce,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Selecting An Estate Executor or Successor Trustee
When I meet with clients to set up estate plans, I find that a surprising number of people mistakenly believe that they must name their eldest child in their will or their trust as the person in charge of their estate. Even those who understand that they are not legally required to do this may think they are supposed to nominate their eldest child for this duty. There may have been a time when social norms dictated this outcome, but those days are long past, and today I speak to my clients in detail about who the right type of person is to be left in charge of their estate. Let’s review some of the factors that should be considered.
‘What’s it like? Despair’: Concerns grow over public health at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — With over 600 people crammed onto a block of land, concerns are growing about public health at Camp Hope. According to the American Public Health Association, people who experience homelessness die, on average, 17 years earlier than those someone who’s housed. Some people have lived at this camp for months with no clear solution for change.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kittens barely escape certain death: Companions Animal Center now caring for abandoned felines
Sick kittens were illegally abandoned at Companions Animal Center the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23. Around 9 p.m., a dark-colored, four-door pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of the shelter (formerly named Kootenai Humane Society) at 11650 N. Ramsey Road in Hayden and dumped a plastic container with holes busted into a top that was not secure. Four sick kittens were inside.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Let's not return to condemned schools
Our community has provided reliable — and greatly appreciated — financial support to the Coeur d'Alene School District for many years. I remember what it was like when our school levies and bonds were regularly defeated. As an elementary school student, I recall seeing buckets catching drips from the ceiling throughout the hallways and classrooms every time it rained. And it wasn't just my school: an editorial cartoon from the time showed students in Coeur d'Alene using buckets for drums, basketball hoops, science beakers, and more because they were so ubiquitous throughout the district.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mysterious code change concerns rural advocates
SANDPOINT — Language was mysteriously added to the Bonner County Revised Code and no one seems to know who did it. “The wording that was added was never approved by the commissioners, even before the court threw out the actual language that had been approved,” Susan Drumheller of Project 7B, a rural advocacy group, said.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Air support keeps fires in check
SANDPOINT — Water drops on the Eneas Peak Fire's eastern front on Sunday have helped keep growth to the fire in check, U.S. Forest Service officials said. As a result, the fire only grew 6 acres and is now estimated at 793 acres in the latest infrared mapping flight. The fire, which was sparked by lighting on Aug. 13, is listed at 0% contained.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COMMENTARY: The real facts on our school levy
I appreciate the editor’s note at the end of Brent Regan’s Aug. 26 commentary on our proposed School Safety and Deferred Maintenance levy. If you missed that postscript, it’s worth a read. It repeats an important fact that voters shouldn’t overlook before Tuesday’s election: The overall property tax rate for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools will be lower in the coming year, consistent with a trend we have seen over the past six years. The tax rate will be lower than last year regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s vote.
North 40 Outfitters relocating, building larger store in Mead
MEAD, Wash. – North 40 Outfitters plans to relocate and construct a larger store in Mead. The new store will be located at the first interchange north of the Newport Highway exit off the to-be-completed North-South Freeway. Developers say the new North 40 will be similar to the one...
Deep Wood Fire now 90 percent contained
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now 90 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted, but crews will remain on scene until they get the fire fully under control. Credit: Spokane County Fire District 3 The fire started Sunday evening and has been attacked by multiple agencies from across the region. It has...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Appeal hearing for planning director’s minor land division
SANDPOINT — A minor land division proposed by Bonner County Planning Director Jake Gabell has been appealed, with the hearing set for Monday. After Bonner County commissioners approved the MLD on Aug. 10, neighbors appealed the decision citing several concerns. The property, which Gabell wants to separate three one-acre...
q13fox.com
Wildfire near Spokane prompts mandatory evacuations
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Crews continue to fight a fast-moving wildfire that has prompted mandatory evacuations near Spokane. Officials said Saturday the Palisades Fire was held to 41. 5 acres with no structures lost. The fire started Friday afternoon just west of downtown Spokane, near Palisades Park. According to Spokane...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Voters to decide today on school levies: Cd'A and Plummer-Worley districts seeking approval for supplemental property tax funds
Voters in two school districts will cast their ballots at the polls today. The Coeur d'Alene School District is holding its safety and maintenance levy election, asking constituents to vote in favor of an $8 million-per-year, 10-year levy that will provide funding to address hundreds of safety, health and maintenance priorities in schools and other district facilities.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dennis Lee Lickfold, 73
Dennis was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Wardner, Idaho, to Howard and Pearl Lickfold. He passed into his eternal life on Aug. 24, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Growing up, his family lived in Kingston, Idaho, which was his hometown. Dennis graduated from Kellogg High School in 1968. Most of his adult life he lived in Post Falls, Idaho, where he resided with his loving wife, Gail, and his beloved dog, Mya.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Time to save the hill
SANDPONT — If the Pine Streets Woods is the community's playground, then perhaps the historic sled hill is the front door. "The best way to describe it is that it's the homestead of Pine Street Woods, right," Katie Egland Cox, executive director of the Kaniksu Land Trust, said. "At one time the [Weiss] family owned the whole parcel and then when we bought Pine Street Woods, they kept that 48 acres. So it's really the homestead that just so happens to have the most magnificent ski [and] hill and all of Bonner County on it."
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Managing stormwater
For the sake of the lake’s health, the city of Coeur d’Alene has been working to reduce the amount of untreated stormwater runoff that enters Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater runoff in the southeastern area of the city is collected and conveyed through pipes to thirteen outfalls along Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater discharge into the water is permitted under the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, but the city is then required to implement at least one activity designed to reduce pollutants such as lead and phosphorus entering each water body. However, Coeur d’Alene has begun or completed many projects to support the health of the water.
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas, 59
Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas went home to Jesus on July 26, 2022, while living in Post Falls, Idaho. Ty was born in McCall, Idaho on March 15, 1963, to Clyde and Wanda "Cookie" Stamper. Throughout her life, if Ty wanted to go and do or try something, she did....
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A LAKE DRIVE: What happened to striping planning?
I can envision it now, our street engineers sitting around their big table discussing what to do with the newly repaved Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive. Someone says, "I've got an idea, let's reduce it to a two-lane street and give most of the street to bikes, like California does." Another chimes in with: "Great idea we can make the unused 20-foot center section a planted median with trees and grass." No way the boss says, "With climate change here we must limit anything green, like California does, and besides its in the East Sherman area so who cares." More discussion follows and it is finally agreed to make the street striping as confusing as possible, leave the entire center section paved and totally unusable, place all bicycle lanes as close as possible to the single-traffic lanes, put up as many painted road signs as possible to help direct unsure traffic and then try to figure out how to sell this abomination to the public. Job well done!
