Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners to pick new prosecutor
COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners are expected to choose Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh’s replacement at a special meeting Wednesday. McHugh will resign effective Sept. 30. He’s set to take the bench in January, replacing Judge Lansing Haynes, who retired in May. Because McHugh is...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patriot Front leader appears in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — The leader of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot. Thomas R. Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas, was one of four suspects who appeared before Judge Anna Eckhart via Zoom.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Air support keeps fires in check
SANDPOINT — Water drops on the Eneas Peak Fire's eastern front on Sunday have helped keep growth to the fire in check, U.S. Forest Service officials said. As a result, the fire only grew 6 acres and is now estimated at 793 acres in the latest infrared mapping flight. The fire, which was sparked by lighting on Aug. 13, is listed at 0% contained.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dennis Lee Lickfold, 73
Dennis was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Wardner, Idaho, to Howard and Pearl Lickfold. He passed into his eternal life on Aug. 24, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Growing up, his family lived in Kingston, Idaho, which was his hometown. Dennis graduated from Kellogg High School in 1968. Most of his adult life he lived in Post Falls, Idaho, where he resided with his loving wife, Gail, and his beloved dog, Mya.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
COUNTY TREASURER: Change unnecessary
Remember the age old at adage “If it’s not broke don’t fix it”. Someone should share it with the county treasurer. For him to just change how business has been for years reeks of a couple things. One, he must have been tired of not seeing his name in the paper for awhile. Secondly, I don’t believe he came up with this on his own. The puppet master, Brent Reagan, loves nothing more than to stir the pot when it comes to city/county relationships. I want to feel bad for the cities, yet part of me tells me that it was the voters from these cities that voted this incompetent into office, so you reap what you sow. So let’s all hold our breath and wait for the legislature to solve the problem. Thank you Tom Malzahn and Laurie Thomas for the years you ran the state's example of how a treasurer's office should be ran.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Voters to decide today on school levies: Cd'A and Plummer-Worley districts seeking approval for supplemental property tax funds
Voters in two school districts will cast their ballots at the polls today. The Coeur d'Alene School District is holding its safety and maintenance levy election, asking constituents to vote in favor of an $8 million-per-year, 10-year levy that will provide funding to address hundreds of safety, health and maintenance priorities in schools and other district facilities.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SEPT BJNI: CdAEDC/Jobs Plus annual meeting on Sept. 7
COEUR d'ALENE — The annual meeting of the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation/Jobs Plus, Inc. will take place Sept. 7. "Building for the Future" is the theme of the meeting scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. Topics will include "the interconnectedness of workforce,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas, 59
Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas went home to Jesus on July 26, 2022, while living in Post Falls, Idaho. Ty was born in McCall, Idaho on March 15, 1963, to Clyde and Wanda "Cookie" Stamper. Throughout her life, if Ty wanted to go and do or try something, she did....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Entertainers aren’t the only stars who die in threes. Twenty years ago, this community lost three of our best and brightest within four days:. ·Aug. 25, 2002 -- Shirley Parker, 59, lost her year-long battle with cancer. ·Aug. 27, 2002 -- Bill Wassmuth, 61, the human rights leader,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A LAKE DRIVE: What happened to striping planning?
I can envision it now, our street engineers sitting around their big table discussing what to do with the newly repaved Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive. Someone says, "I've got an idea, let's reduce it to a two-lane street and give most of the street to bikes, like California does." Another chimes in with: "Great idea we can make the unused 20-foot center section a planted median with trees and grass." No way the boss says, "With climate change here we must limit anything green, like California does, and besides its in the East Sherman area so who cares." More discussion follows and it is finally agreed to make the street striping as confusing as possible, leave the entire center section paved and totally unusable, place all bicycle lanes as close as possible to the single-traffic lanes, put up as many painted road signs as possible to help direct unsure traffic and then try to figure out how to sell this abomination to the public. Job well done!
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: Let's not return to condemned schools
Our community has provided reliable — and greatly appreciated — financial support to the Coeur d'Alene School District for many years. I remember what it was like when our school levies and bonds were regularly defeated. As an elementary school student, I recall seeing buckets catching drips from the ceiling throughout the hallways and classrooms every time it rained. And it wasn't just my school: an editorial cartoon from the time showed students in Coeur d'Alene using buckets for drums, basketball hoops, science beakers, and more because they were so ubiquitous throughout the district.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Reginald (Reggie) Vigen, 90
Reginald (Reggie) Vigen, 90, of Post Falls, Idaho passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Aug. 16. Reggie was born in Alberta, Canada and lived in Canada until 1952. He then traveled to Camp Pendleton, Calif., and joined the United States Marine Corps. where he proudly served in the Korean War. Reggie became an American citizen in 1955.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene boys win at Lake City invite
COEUR d’ALENE — Led by Luke West’s 2-over-par 74, the Coeur d’Alene boys won the Lake City Invitational on Monday at the Coeur d’Alene Golf Club. Jameson Dale shot 76, Landon Stringham 78 for the Vikings, who shot 308 and won by 20 strokes. Max...
Coeur d'Alene Press
COMMENTARY: The real facts on our school levy
I appreciate the editor’s note at the end of Brent Regan’s Aug. 26 commentary on our proposed School Safety and Deferred Maintenance levy. If you missed that postscript, it’s worth a read. It repeats an important fact that voters shouldn’t overlook before Tuesday’s election: The overall property tax rate for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools will be lower in the coming year, consistent with a trend we have seen over the past six years. The tax rate will be lower than last year regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s vote.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fini flight: Retired Fairchild colonel honored following sea plane flight
COEUR d’ALENE — Strong winds buffeted the steely waters off Independence Point Saturday morning as retired Col. Bruce Lauderdale took off in a seaplane. Lauderdale, 88, didn’t know who would be at the dock waiting for his return. Gathered on the dock were more than 30 members...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kittens barely escape certain death: Companions Animal Center now caring for abandoned felines
Sick kittens were illegally abandoned at Companions Animal Center the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23. Around 9 p.m., a dark-colored, four-door pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of the shelter (formerly named Kootenai Humane Society) at 11650 N. Ramsey Road in Hayden and dumped a plastic container with holes busted into a top that was not secure. Four sick kittens were inside.
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE CHEAP SEATS with STEVE CAMERON: Cd'A-Lake City football rivalry: Who's awl in?
In this case, it needs to be an actual awl — the extremely sharp tool which inspired French fur traders to call our local Native American tribe, yes …. What the traders meant was that tribal members were super sharp in matters of buying and selling. If you’re wondering...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon
More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Selecting An Estate Executor or Successor Trustee
When I meet with clients to set up estate plans, I find that a surprising number of people mistakenly believe that they must name their eldest child in their will or their trust as the person in charge of their estate. Even those who understand that they are not legally required to do this may think they are supposed to nominate their eldest child for this duty. There may have been a time when social norms dictated this outcome, but those days are long past, and today I speak to my clients in detail about who the right type of person is to be left in charge of their estate. Let’s review some of the factors that should be considered.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Today's Ghastly Groaner
They have a new item coming out soon — Times New Ramen. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
Comments / 0