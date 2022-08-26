ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks

BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
Patriot Front leader appears in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — The leader of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot. Thomas R. Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas, was one of four suspects who appeared before Judge Anna Eckhart via Zoom.
Commissioners to pick new prosecutor

COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners are expected to choose Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh’s replacement at a special meeting Wednesday. McHugh will resign effective Sept. 30. He’s set to take the bench in January, replacing Judge Lansing Haynes, who retired in May. Because McHugh is...
OUT-OF-STATE ABORTIONS: Not new to North Idaho women

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade it seems everyday there is an article in the paper. Lately it has been mostly about how women, in states like Idaho where almost all abortions are illegal, now have to go out of state like to Washington or Oregon to get an abortion. It really needs to restated as published in the June 25 edition of The Press: There are no abortion clinics in North Idaho. So, even before the reversal women had to go out of state.
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
19 Best Romantic Getaways in Idaho (Hotels, Resorts, & Lodges)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Idaho is a romantic treasure tucked into the Pacific Northwest of the Western United States. Its natural landscape makes it an idyllic place for any couple to visit.
SEPT BJNI: CdAEDC/Jobs Plus annual meeting on Sept. 7

COEUR d'ALENE — The annual meeting of the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation/Jobs Plus, Inc. will take place Sept. 7. "Building for the Future" is the theme of the meeting scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. Topics will include "the interconnectedness of workforce,...
Who is Thomas Rousseau? Meet the leader of Patriot Front

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The remaining four members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front appeared in court in Kootenai County on Monday. Among those four was the founder and leader of Patriot Front, Thomas Rousseau. Originally from an area just outside of Dallas, Texas, the Southern Poverty Law...
Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program

BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas, 59

Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas went home to Jesus on July 26, 2022, while living in Post Falls, Idaho. Ty was born in McCall, Idaho on March 15, 1963, to Clyde and Wanda "Cookie" Stamper. Throughout her life, if Ty wanted to go and do or try something, she did....
Reginald (Reggie) Vigen, 90

Reginald (Reggie) Vigen, 90, of Post Falls, Idaho passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Aug. 16. Reggie was born in Alberta, Canada and lived in Canada until 1952. He then traveled to Camp Pendleton, Calif., and joined the United States Marine Corps. where he proudly served in the Korean War. Reggie became an American citizen in 1955.
Counties with the oldest homes in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
