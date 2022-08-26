Read full article on original website
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
wvxu.org
A Greater Cincinnati program to aid domestic violence survivors is expanding
Domestic violence has gotten worse during the pandemic. But a local rapid response team for survivors and their children is expanding to meet the growing need. The Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team provides 24/7, trauma-focused, on-call response to domestic violence situations in Cincinnati and some surrounding areas. The program has...
wvxu.org
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley lay out their vision for state and local infrastructure needs
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley emphasized the importance of investing in Ohio’s infrastructure while speaking to a group of regional planners and local government leaders. The two took part — at separate times — in a forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and the Ohio Association of Regional Councils.
Fox 19
OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
Fox 19
Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
wvxu.org
Ohio is already planning how flying cars and drones can deliver health care faster and better
It’s not about having cool technology, says Elaine Bryant, with both the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, when she talks about flying cars and drones. “This is going to change our lives and how we deliver health care.”. Bryant hosted a panel on health care Aug. 23 during...
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
wvxu.org
More debates proposed for governor and U.S. Senate contests but none are scheduled
The Ohio Debate Commission (ODC) is the latest organization to release its dates for planned debates for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. The organization wants to hold debates on October 10 and 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library's main auditorium. But at this point, only one side has agreed to those events.
firefighternation.com
West Chester (OH) and Firefighters Still at Odds Over Traveling Lieutenants
Aug. 27—West Chester Twp. and its firefighter’s union have been wrangling over the use of traveling lieutenants that have saved money in overtime costs and the township maintains the judge has no discretion to dismiss the action. The township sued the union in Judge Dan Haughey’s court in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in locating teenager who left home for 'unknown reasons'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a girl who left her family for unknown reasons. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
WLWT 5
Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street
CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies
CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore files motion to dismiss death penalty
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of killing a Cincinnati mother and her 3-year-old son in 2020 is asking the court to take the death penalty possibility off the table. Desean Brown will appear in court Monday after his attorney filed the motion to exclude the death penalty, claiming the defendant is seriously mentally ill, according to court documents.
Fox 19
Woman drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with kids in car: court doc
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Saturday after she drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with three kids in her vehicle. Leslie Hall allegedly drove away from a police officer after the cop activated their emergency lights, according to a Hamilton County court document. Hall was...
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
One man dead following State Route 48 crash
The crash occurred on State Route 48 near State Route 73 at approximately 12:39 p.m.
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
Fox 19
1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said. Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”...
