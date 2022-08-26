ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wvxu.org

A Greater Cincinnati program to aid domestic violence survivors is expanding

Domestic violence has gotten worse during the pandemic. But a local rapid response team for survivors and their children is expanding to meet the growing need. The Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team provides 24/7, trauma-focused, on-call response to domestic violence situations in Cincinnati and some surrounding areas. The program has...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

OSP: 1 dead in Warren County crash

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a crash in Warren County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around shortly before 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of OH-48 and OH-73 between Springboro and Waynesville. The victim is Dario Tompkins, 66, of Cleveland Heights, OSP...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1

In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police block State Route 48 following crash in South Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — First responders have blocked off a road in South Lebanon following a crash, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. State Route 48 is closed at Corwin Nixon Boulevard due to a crash. Authorities advise motorists...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street

CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies

CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said. Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”...
CINCINNATI, OH

