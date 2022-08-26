Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Time to save the hill
SANDPONT — If the Pine Streets Woods is the community's playground, then perhaps the historic sled hill is the front door. "The best way to describe it is that it's the homestead of Pine Street Woods, right," Katie Egland Cox, executive director of the Kaniksu Land Trust, said. "At one time the [Weiss] family owned the whole parcel and then when we bought Pine Street Woods, they kept that 48 acres. So it's really the homestead that just so happens to have the most magnificent ski [and] hill and all of Bonner County on it."
Air 4 Adventures: Go swimming at Q’emiln Park
POST FALLS, Idaho.–Summer vacation may be coming to an end, but there is still time to enjoy a nice day at the beach. This week’s Air 4 Adventure flies over one of the most popular spots in Post Falls–the swim area and Q’emiln Park. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Coeur d'Alene Press
SEPT BJNI: CdAEDC/Jobs Plus annual meeting on Sept. 7
COEUR d'ALENE — The annual meeting of the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation/Jobs Plus, Inc. will take place Sept. 7. "Building for the Future" is the theme of the meeting scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. Topics will include "the interconnectedness of workforce,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'A true connoisseur of life': Boating community bids farewell to Murray Danzig, beloved local yachtsman
A man of the lake, a man's man, a man the ladies loved, a man who made friends everywhere he went. Murray Danzig was a lot of things to a lot of people. "He was 29 years old in a 90-year-old body," Danzig's good friend, Daryl Reynolds of Post Falls, said Friday. "At almost 91, he was still working on boats. Wooden boats were his love. He’d go out on the boat in the early morning with the newspaper and a cup of coffee and just drift and drink his coffee in the middle of the lake."
Bonner County Daily Bee
The Wax Boutique opens doors
SANDPOINT — Smooth skin is that much easier to achieve with a new esthetics pro opening their doors, known as The Wax Boutique. Desiree George, the sole owner, and operator of The Wax Boutique said she is excited to grow her clientele and her range of services with the community of Sandpoint.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Air support keeps fires in check
SANDPOINT — Water drops on the Eneas Peak Fire's eastern front on Sunday have helped keep growth to the fire in check, U.S. Forest Service officials said. As a result, the fire only grew 6 acres and is now estimated at 793 acres in the latest infrared mapping flight. The fire, which was sparked by lighting on Aug. 13, is listed at 0% contained.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A LAKE DRIVE: What happened to striping planning?
I can envision it now, our street engineers sitting around their big table discussing what to do with the newly repaved Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive. Someone says, "I've got an idea, let's reduce it to a two-lane street and give most of the street to bikes, like California does." Another chimes in with: "Great idea we can make the unused 20-foot center section a planted median with trees and grass." No way the boss says, "With climate change here we must limit anything green, like California does, and besides its in the East Sherman area so who cares." More discussion follows and it is finally agreed to make the street striping as confusing as possible, leave the entire center section paved and totally unusable, place all bicycle lanes as close as possible to the single-traffic lanes, put up as many painted road signs as possible to help direct unsure traffic and then try to figure out how to sell this abomination to the public. Job well done!
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kittens barely escape certain death: Companions Animal Center now caring for abandoned felines
Sick kittens were illegally abandoned at Companions Animal Center the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23. Around 9 p.m., a dark-colored, four-door pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of the shelter (formerly named Kootenai Humane Society) at 11650 N. Ramsey Road in Hayden and dumped a plastic container with holes busted into a top that was not secure. Four sick kittens were inside.
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Today's Ghastly Groaner
They have a new item coming out soon — Times New Ramen. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
Deep Wood Fire now 90 percent contained
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now 90 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted, but crews will remain on scene until they get the fire fully under control. Credit: Spokane County Fire District 3 The fire started Sunday evening and has been attacked by multiple agencies from across the region. It has...
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
KXLY
Another heat wave to close out August – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
