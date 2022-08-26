ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Time to save the hill

SANDPONT — If the Pine Streets Woods is the community's playground, then perhaps the historic sled hill is the front door. "The best way to describe it is that it's the homestead of Pine Street Woods, right," Katie Egland Cox, executive director of the Kaniksu Land Trust, said. "At one time the [Weiss] family owned the whole parcel and then when we bought Pine Street Woods, they kept that 48 acres. So it's really the homestead that just so happens to have the most magnificent ski [and] hill and all of Bonner County on it."
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

SEPT BJNI: CdAEDC/Jobs Plus annual meeting on Sept. 7

COEUR d'ALENE — The annual meeting of the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation/Jobs Plus, Inc. will take place Sept. 7. "Building for the Future" is the theme of the meeting scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. Topics will include "the interconnectedness of workforce,...
Coeur d'Alene Press

'A true connoisseur of life': Boating community bids farewell to Murray Danzig, beloved local yachtsman

A man of the lake, a man's man, a man the ladies loved, a man who made friends everywhere he went. Murray Danzig was a lot of things to a lot of people. "He was 29 years old in a 90-year-old body," Danzig's good friend, Daryl Reynolds of Post Falls, said Friday. "At almost 91, he was still working on boats. Wooden boats were his love. He’d go out on the boat in the early morning with the newspaper and a cup of coffee and just drift and drink his coffee in the middle of the lake."
Bonner County Daily Bee

The Wax Boutique opens doors

SANDPOINT — Smooth skin is that much easier to achieve with a new esthetics pro opening their doors, known as The Wax Boutique. Desiree George, the sole owner, and operator of The Wax Boutique said she is excited to grow her clientele and her range of services with the community of Sandpoint.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Air support keeps fires in check

SANDPOINT — Water drops on the Eneas Peak Fire's eastern front on Sunday have helped keep growth to the fire in check, U.S. Forest Service officials said. As a result, the fire only grew 6 acres and is now estimated at 793 acres in the latest infrared mapping flight. The fire, which was sparked by lighting on Aug. 13, is listed at 0% contained.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A LAKE DRIVE: What happened to striping planning?

I can envision it now, our street engineers sitting around their big table discussing what to do with the newly repaved Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive. Someone says, "I've got an idea, let's reduce it to a two-lane street and give most of the street to bikes, like California does." Another chimes in with: "Great idea we can make the unused 20-foot center section a planted median with trees and grass." No way the boss says, "With climate change here we must limit anything green, like California does, and besides its in the East Sherman area so who cares." More discussion follows and it is finally agreed to make the street striping as confusing as possible, leave the entire center section paved and totally unusable, place all bicycle lanes as close as possible to the single-traffic lanes, put up as many painted road signs as possible to help direct unsure traffic and then try to figure out how to sell this abomination to the public. Job well done!
Coeur d'Alene Press

Kittens barely escape certain death: Companions Animal Center now caring for abandoned felines

Sick kittens were illegally abandoned at Companions Animal Center the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23. Around 9 p.m., a dark-colored, four-door pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of the shelter (formerly named Kootenai Humane Society) at 11650 N. Ramsey Road in Hayden and dumped a plastic container with holes busted into a top that was not secure. Four sick kittens were inside.
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Today's Ghastly Groaner

They have a new item coming out soon — Times New Ramen. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
KREM2

Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deep Wood Fire now 90 percent contained

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now 90 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted, but crews will remain on scene until they get the fire fully under control. Credit: Spokane County Fire District 3   The fire started Sunday evening and has been attacked by multiple agencies from across the region. It has...
KXLY

Another heat wave to close out August – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
SPOKANE, WA

