Coeur d'Alene Press
Voters to decide today on school levies: Cd'A and Plummer-Worley districts seeking approval for supplemental property tax funds
Voters in two school districts will cast their ballots at the polls today. The Coeur d'Alene School District is holding its safety and maintenance levy election, asking constituents to vote in favor of an $8 million-per-year, 10-year levy that will provide funding to address hundreds of safety, health and maintenance priorities in schools and other district facilities.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COMMENTARY: The real facts on our school levy
I appreciate the editor’s note at the end of Brent Regan’s Aug. 26 commentary on our proposed School Safety and Deferred Maintenance levy. If you missed that postscript, it’s worth a read. It repeats an important fact that voters shouldn’t overlook before Tuesday’s election: The overall property tax rate for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools will be lower in the coming year, consistent with a trend we have seen over the past six years. The tax rate will be lower than last year regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s vote.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SEPT BJNI: CdAEDC/Jobs Plus annual meeting on Sept. 7
COEUR d'ALENE — The annual meeting of the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation/Jobs Plus, Inc. will take place Sept. 7. "Building for the Future" is the theme of the meeting scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. Topics will include "the interconnectedness of workforce,...
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Collective philanthropy
One person donating $1,000 is a big deal. When 135 people donate $1,000, their collective philanthropy can make a world of difference. The Women's Gift Alliance is proof of strength in numbers. "We raise $135,000 every year," said Pat Krug, board member and membership chair of the philanthropic nonprofit. Each...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners to pick new prosecutor
COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners are expected to choose Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh’s replacement at a special meeting Wednesday. McHugh will resign effective Sept. 30. He’s set to take the bench in January, replacing Judge Lansing Haynes, who retired in May. Because McHugh is...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Selecting An Estate Executor or Successor Trustee
When I meet with clients to set up estate plans, I find that a surprising number of people mistakenly believe that they must name their eldest child in their will or their trust as the person in charge of their estate. Even those who understand that they are not legally required to do this may think they are supposed to nominate their eldest child for this duty. There may have been a time when social norms dictated this outcome, but those days are long past, and today I speak to my clients in detail about who the right type of person is to be left in charge of their estate. Let’s review some of the factors that should be considered.
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane council president quits charity over shelter ethics charge
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I haven’t heard...
Winning $10,000 lottery ticket in Spokane still unclaimed
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you bought a Match 4 Lottery ticket in Spokane recently, you might want to double-check the ticket and turn it in ASAP. Someone bought a lottery ticket with a prize of $10,000. The ticket was bought at the Fred Meyer on Thor Street in Spokane.
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COUNTY TREASURER: Change unnecessary
Remember the age old at adage “If it’s not broke don’t fix it”. Someone should share it with the county treasurer. For him to just change how business has been for years reeks of a couple things. One, he must have been tired of not seeing his name in the paper for awhile. Secondly, I don’t believe he came up with this on his own. The puppet master, Brent Reagan, loves nothing more than to stir the pot when it comes to city/county relationships. I want to feel bad for the cities, yet part of me tells me that it was the voters from these cities that voted this incompetent into office, so you reap what you sow. So let’s all hold our breath and wait for the legislature to solve the problem. Thank you Tom Malzahn and Laurie Thomas for the years you ran the state's example of how a treasurer's office should be ran.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patriot Front leader appears in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — The leader of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot. Thomas R. Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas, was one of four suspects who appeared before Judge Anna Eckhart via Zoom.
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Managing stormwater
For the sake of the lake’s health, the city of Coeur d’Alene has been working to reduce the amount of untreated stormwater runoff that enters Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater runoff in the southeastern area of the city is collected and conveyed through pipes to thirteen outfalls along Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater discharge into the water is permitted under the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, but the city is then required to implement at least one activity designed to reduce pollutants such as lead and phosphorus entering each water body. However, Coeur d’Alene has begun or completed many projects to support the health of the water.
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Spokane
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
North 40 Outfitters relocating, building larger store in Mead
MEAD, Wash. – North 40 Outfitters plans to relocate and construct a larger store in Mead. The new store will be located at the first interchange north of the Newport Highway exit off the to-be-completed North-South Freeway. Developers say the new North 40 will be similar to the one...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas, 59
Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas went home to Jesus on July 26, 2022, while living in Post Falls, Idaho. Ty was born in McCall, Idaho on March 15, 1963, to Clyde and Wanda "Cookie" Stamper. Throughout her life, if Ty wanted to go and do or try something, she did....
Idaho Golf Course Ranks as One of the Best in the Country
Idaho is home to some of the country's best outdoor experiences, including golfing!. Personally, I would have never guessed that, but I’m not surprised — Idaho's the best. I'm not biased or anything... Stadium Talk made a list of the Best U.S. Golf Courses by State… so which...
‘What’s it like? Despair’: Concerns grow over public health at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — With over 600 people crammed onto a block of land, concerns are growing about public health at Camp Hope. According to the American Public Health Association, people who experience homelessness die, on average, 17 years earlier than those someone who’s housed. Some people have lived at this camp for months with no clear solution for change.
Who is Thomas Rousseau? Meet the leader of Patriot Front
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The remaining four members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front appeared in court in Kootenai County on Monday. Among those four was the founder and leader of Patriot Front, Thomas Rousseau. Originally from an area just outside of Dallas, Texas, the Southern Poverty Law...
