Hypebae
Here’s How Dior’s New Jardin’ D’Hiver Book Tote Is Made
Dior continues to expand its line of Book Tote Bags as it unveils a new Jardin’ d’Hiver embroidery for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Inspired by a Mark Shaw photograph of Christian Dior in his winter garden, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri created a delicate pattern depicting a series of plants, flowers and birds on the design.
Hypebae
Wood Wood Drops Collaborative Collection With Artist Tal R. for FW22
Copenhagen-based streetwear label Wood Wood unveils its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with Danish painter Tal R. Created in celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary, the line is centered around the creative vibrance and collaboration for which the brand is known. Artist Tal R. envisions the collection to be an exploration...
‘Aging Like Wine’: Savannah James Wows Social Media With Birthday Photoshoot and Party Entrance
Savannah James stepped out to show out for her 36th birthday over the weekend, and social media isn’t complaining. The wife of NBC champion LeBron James and mother of three took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate her 36 years of life and express her gratitude for her family, friends, and her role in their lives.
Lil Nas X Enters the Beauty Space in Full Force With New YSL Partnership
Watch: Lil Nas X REALLY Nervous to Meet Mariah Carey. The "Old Town Road" rapper has already cemented himself as a style icon with his gender bending looks in daring prints, patterns and silhouettes. So, it only makes sense that he'd tap into the beauty space with a bold new partnership.
Time Out Global
Beyoncé joins Jay-Z for a family holiday in Croatia
Music diva Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are enjoying themselves on the super-luxury yacht Faith anchored between Mali and Veliki Pržnjak, off the far western tip of Korčula. The famous family have chosen Croatia for their holiday for the fourth time. While Beyonce and her husband enjoyed...
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Beyonce Cuddles Up To JAY-Z & Ships Champagne On Luxury Yacht In Croatia: Photo
Beyonce, 40, and Jay-Z, 52, are enjoying a fabulous vacation as the summer comes to an end. The power couple took a trip to Croatia and were pictured onboard a luxurious yacht on Wednesday, August 24. Beyonce cuddled up to her husband and they shared a romantic kiss. The “Break My Soul” singer also took a sip of champagne from a glass on the boat.
Michael Kors Pre-Loved, a New Resale Marketplace, Launched Friday
Michael Kors on Friday launched Michael Kors Pre-Loved, a new resale marketplace on PreLoved.MichaelKors.com. The resale marketplace seeks to keep Michael Kors pieces in circulation, extending their life cycle and helping to reduce waste. The program, which opened to the brands’ KorsVIP rewards program members the week of Aug. 23 to begin listing their previously purchased items, will now officially be live for all consumers in the U.S. to shop.
Going Once…: Zadeh Kicks’ Confiscated Sneakers Getting Auctioned By The U.S. Government
A few weeks ago now infamous sneaker reseller Michael Malekzadeh a.k.a Zadeh Kicks was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering after jerking many sneakerheads out of millions of dollars. Now his own personal collection is up for auction courtesy of the U.S. Government. According to Fortune, more than 60,000 […] The post Going Once…: Zadeh Kicks’ Confiscated Sneakers Getting Auctioned By The U.S. Government appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ohmymag.co.uk
The dark side of a Virgo
Virgo is the sixth zodiac sign of astrology and is often considered to be the purest zodiac sign (because of its symbol—the virgin). However, they too have a dark side, like every other human on the planet. These perfectionists of the zodiac signs often overdo and overthink at times and has exceptionally high standards for themselves, confirms Your Tango. Despite being easily irritated and frustrated, these are the four most toxic traits of a Virgo:
Hypebae
2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: Here Are the Best Dressed Celebrities
Stars arrived in New Jersey to celebrate this year’s edition of the MTV VMAs, with standout performances from music acts like BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and more. As expected, celebrities hit the red carpet in showstopping looks. Lizzo took the spotlight in a voluminous gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, while Lil Nas X appeared in a feathered look from head to toe, courtesy of Harris Reed. Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo of BLACKPINK wore all-black outfits from Chanel, Saint Laurent, CELINE and Dior. Taylor Swift made a rare public appearance in a bedazzled number, and Lili Reinhart wore a black lace gown by Fendi. Other standout names include Chlöe, Sabrina Carpenter, Måneskin and more.
Hypebae
JJJJound Teases China-Exclusive PUMA Suede Classic Collab
As fans wait for the design agency to release its Tekla collaboration, JJJJound has announced another footwear partnership. This time around, the label has joined forces with PUMA on a new iteration of the Suede Classic, which will release exclusively in China. A follow-up to the Montréal-based name’s recent releases...
Jordyn Woods's Chrome French Manicure Is an Edgy Spin on the Timeless Trend
When it comes to french-manicure designs, the limit does not exist. Jordyn Woods just proved that with her latest choice of nail art: a chrome french manicure. On Aug. 25, the model flaunted the style on Instagram; it included a sheer pink base on square-shaped nails with bronze chrome tips. "It's the real nails for me!!! Sheeesh ok I see my vitamins working," she wrote alongside a photo of her natural bare nails before revealing the edgy design.
Hypebae
Ciara Is About to "Level Up" Your Beauty Routine With Skincare Launch
Not only is Ciara at the top of mood boards for hair and beauty goals, but now the artist is aiming to be on your vanity’s top shelf with the upcoming launch of her skincare line, On A Mission. Pronounced as OAM, the brand is years in the making,...
In Style
Scarlett Johansson Shared Her DIY Tinted Moisturizer Hack With Me, and Now It's All I'm Using
In the midst of the heatwave that hit New York City in August (or this whole summer if I'm being real), you could not have convinced me to leave my air-conditioned home for anything other than a refreshingly frigid movie theater. But when I was offered a chance to meet with The Outset co-founders, actress Scarlett Johansson and former member of the InStyle team Kate Foster, I obviously said yes.
Hypebae
Is Kanye Releasing His Own Version of SKIMS?
Even though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are sadly , Kanye may still be hung up on his ex and is reportedly competing with the reality tv star in the shapewear department. The rapper has reportedly filed for a trademark and logo for a new clothing line that will include pajamas and underwear, as well as everyday apparel. While it could just be a coincidence as the musician is known for his YEEZY collaborations with GAP and adidas, Kardashian is famous for her world-class undergarments a la SKIMS.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Stuns in All-Black at 2022 MTV VMAs
BLACKPINK is in your area — the K-pop quartet arrived at the 2022 MTV VMAs stunning in all-black outfits ahead of the performance of their latest track “Pink Venom.”. Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo arrived in New Jersey from South Korea, representing the respective brands they have major partnership deals with. Jennie opted for a cropped top with a maxi-length skirt, paired with Chanel heels, while Lisa stunned in culotte pants from CELINE, accompanied by a long necklace. Jisoo took the spotlight in a floral gown by Dior and Rosé kept it chic in a mini dress by Saint Laurent.
Hypebae
Jet off With Duke + Dexter’s Second Playboy Collaboration
London-based footwear label Duke + Dexter is ready to take off, welcoming entertainment magazine Playboy as its co-pilot. Following the sell-out success of the preceding collection, the duo teams up once again to release its sophomore range. Inspired by the private jet-set lifestyle, the collaboration reignites a sense of glamor...
Hypebae
Stella McCartney Is Entering the World of Skincare
A natural evolution of Stella McCartney‘s sustainable ethos and commitment to cruelty-free products, the designer has made her first foray into skincare with her own “conscious luxury” skincare line. Titled STELLA, the new line has vegan and cruelty-free principles at the heart of it, with each product rooted in nature. Launching with three core products, STELLA consists of a cleanser, serum and moisturising cream.
Hypebae
Lost Pilot for '90s American Live-Action Adaptation of 'Sailor Moon' Surfaces
Sailor Moon could have almost been a live-action show. Thankfully, the idea was scrapped for the animated series we know and love and the pilot has never seen the light of day – until now. Initially set to premiere in 1994 alongside Power Rangers, the 17-minute pilot was discovered...
