Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners to pick new prosecutor
COEUR d’ALENE — County commissioners are expected to choose Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh’s replacement at a special meeting Wednesday. McHugh will resign effective Sept. 30. He’s set to take the bench in January, replacing Judge Lansing Haynes, who retired in May. Because McHugh is...
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dennis Lee Lickfold, 73
Dennis was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Wardner, Idaho, to Howard and Pearl Lickfold. He passed into his eternal life on Aug. 24, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Growing up, his family lived in Kingston, Idaho, which was his hometown. Dennis graduated from Kellogg High School in 1968. Most of his adult life he lived in Post Falls, Idaho, where he resided with his loving wife, Gail, and his beloved dog, Mya.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patriot Front leader appears in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — The leader of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot. Thomas R. Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas, was one of four suspects who appeared before Judge Anna Eckhart via Zoom.
Coeur d'Alene Press
SEPT BJNI: CdAEDC/Jobs Plus annual meeting on Sept. 7
COEUR d'ALENE — The annual meeting of the Coeur d’Alene Economic Development Corporation/Jobs Plus, Inc. will take place Sept. 7. "Building for the Future" is the theme of the meeting scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Coeur d'Alene Resort. Topics will include "the interconnectedness of workforce,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Huckleberries
Entertainers aren’t the only stars who die in threes. Twenty years ago, this community lost three of our best and brightest within four days:. ·Aug. 25, 2002 -- Shirley Parker, 59, lost her year-long battle with cancer. ·Aug. 27, 2002 -- Bill Wassmuth, 61, the human rights leader,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene boys win at Lake City invite
COEUR d’ALENE — Led by Luke West’s 2-over-par 74, the Coeur d’Alene boys won the Lake City Invitational on Monday at the Coeur d’Alene Golf Club. Jameson Dale shot 76, Landon Stringham 78 for the Vikings, who shot 308 and won by 20 strokes. Max...
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Managing stormwater
For the sake of the lake’s health, the city of Coeur d’Alene has been working to reduce the amount of untreated stormwater runoff that enters Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater runoff in the southeastern area of the city is collected and conveyed through pipes to thirteen outfalls along Coeur d’Alene Lake and the Spokane River. Stormwater discharge into the water is permitted under the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, but the city is then required to implement at least one activity designed to reduce pollutants such as lead and phosphorus entering each water body. However, Coeur d’Alene has begun or completed many projects to support the health of the water.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas, 59
Tiancy "Ty" Dona Rae Thomas went home to Jesus on July 26, 2022, while living in Post Falls, Idaho. Ty was born in McCall, Idaho on March 15, 1963, to Clyde and Wanda "Cookie" Stamper. Throughout her life, if Ty wanted to go and do or try something, she did....
Documents: Victim in Centennial Trail assault 'thought she was going to die' during violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of assaulting a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane appeared in court Monday afternoon. 25-year-old Michael Trout was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for allegedly tackling and strangling a woman on the Centennial Trail on the morning of Aug. 24. According...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Coeur d'Alene Press
COUNTY TREASURER: Change unnecessary
Remember the age old at adage “If it’s not broke don’t fix it”. Someone should share it with the county treasurer. For him to just change how business has been for years reeks of a couple things. One, he must have been tired of not seeing his name in the paper for awhile. Secondly, I don’t believe he came up with this on his own. The puppet master, Brent Reagan, loves nothing more than to stir the pot when it comes to city/county relationships. I want to feel bad for the cities, yet part of me tells me that it was the voters from these cities that voted this incompetent into office, so you reap what you sow. So let’s all hold our breath and wait for the legislature to solve the problem. Thank you Tom Malzahn and Laurie Thomas for the years you ran the state's example of how a treasurer's office should be ran.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Today's Ghastly Groaner
They have a new item coming out soon — Times New Ramen. Send your groaners to Devin Weeks, dweeks@cdapress.com. Keep ’em clean, and don’t be mean!
Coeur d'Alene Press
Air support keeps fires in check
SANDPOINT — Water drops on the Eneas Peak Fire's eastern front on Sunday have helped keep growth to the fire in check, U.S. Forest Service officials said. As a result, the fire only grew 6 acres and is now estimated at 793 acres in the latest infrared mapping flight. The fire, which was sparked by lighting on Aug. 13, is listed at 0% contained.
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Reginald (Reggie) Vigen, 90
Reginald (Reggie) Vigen, 90, of Post Falls, Idaho passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Aug. 16. Reggie was born in Alberta, Canada and lived in Canada until 1952. He then traveled to Camp Pendleton, Calif., and joined the United States Marine Corps. where he proudly served in the Korean War. Reggie became an American citizen in 1955.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fini flight: Retired Fairchild colonel honored following sea plane flight
COEUR d’ALENE — Strong winds buffeted the steely waters off Independence Point Saturday morning as retired Col. Bruce Lauderdale took off in a seaplane. Lauderdale, 88, didn’t know who would be at the dock waiting for his return. Gathered on the dock were more than 30 members...
Ahead of deliberations, attorney for Nathan Nash asks jury to find one victim's testimony not credible
SPOKANE, Wash. — The trial of a former Spokane police officer accused of raping two women wrapped up on Monday as both the defense and the prosecution gave their closing arguments to the jury. Jury deliberations began at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Nathan Nash was discharged from the...
Who is Thomas Rousseau? Meet the leader of Patriot Front
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The remaining four members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front appeared in court in Kootenai County on Monday. Among those four was the founder and leader of Patriot Front, Thomas Rousseau. Originally from an area just outside of Dallas, Texas, the Southern Poverty Law...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane council president quits charity over shelter ethics charge
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I haven’t heard...
