Remember the age old at adage “If it’s not broke don’t fix it”. Someone should share it with the county treasurer. For him to just change how business has been for years reeks of a couple things. One, he must have been tired of not seeing his name in the paper for awhile. Secondly, I don’t believe he came up with this on his own. The puppet master, Brent Reagan, loves nothing more than to stir the pot when it comes to city/county relationships. I want to feel bad for the cities, yet part of me tells me that it was the voters from these cities that voted this incompetent into office, so you reap what you sow. So let’s all hold our breath and wait for the legislature to solve the problem. Thank you Tom Malzahn and Laurie Thomas for the years you ran the state's example of how a treasurer's office should be ran.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO