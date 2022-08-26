Youngstown Vindicator. August 22, 2022. Editorial: Sneaky license fees a disgrace for state of Ohio. Former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann, formerly of Liberty, is among those representing plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit that suggests government and King Bureaucracy truly do exist only to serve themselves. In this case, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is being accused of charging 3,423,315 Buckeye State residents lamination fees long after the BMV stopped laminating driver’s licenses onsite.

