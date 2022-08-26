ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Youngstown Vindicator. August 22, 2022. Editorial: Sneaky license fees a disgrace for state of Ohio. Former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann, formerly of Liberty, is among those representing plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit that suggests government and King Bureaucracy truly do exist only to serve themselves. In this case, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is being accused of charging 3,423,315 Buckeye State residents lamination fees long after the BMV stopped laminating driver’s licenses onsite.
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
Female alligator exceeding 10 feet a new Mississippi record

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson,...
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and...
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. (AP) — A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a...
Tire manufacturer to add 400 jobs in Tennessee expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A South Korean tire manufacturer plans to add almost 400 jobs in a third expansion of its Tennessee operations. The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Hankook Tire & Technology Co. is planning to add the jobs over five years at its Clarksville campus.
2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
Single-A California League Glance

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m. Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
