Wilmington, NC

Titusville Herald

West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
LIFESTYLE
Titusville Herald

WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
Titusville Herald

Female alligator exceeding 10 feet a new Mississippi record

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Titusville Herald

Tire manufacturer to add 400 jobs in Tennessee expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A South Korean tire manufacturer plans to add almost 400 jobs in a third expansion of its Tennessee operations. The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Hankook Tire & Technology Co. is planning to add the jobs over five years at its Clarksville campus.
TENNESSEE STATE
Titusville Herald

Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
HAWAII STATE
Titusville Herald

Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. (AP) — A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a...
EMILY, MN
Titusville Herald

2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
DENVER, CO
Titusville Herald

Single-A California League Glance

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m. Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:05 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Utilities Commission
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. August 25, 2022. Editorial: Nebraskans deserve to see candidates debate. Political debates are a long standing Nebraska tradition, usually in a series of faceoffs between candidates for major offices that begins at the State Fair. But there will be no State Fair gubernatorial debate this year or...
NEBRASKA STATE
Titusville Herald

Minnesota Team Stax

Team Totals.249.31942815601065211151495394161037271559. Team Totals66613.90127127241127.010235264881463701055.
MINNESOTA STATE
Titusville Herald

New Mexico governor issues pardons to 6 people

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday pardoned six people for convictions ranging from fraud and larceny to burglary and drug trafficking. The pardons represent another round of clemency decisions for the first-term Democratic governor who is seeking reelection. She has pardoned 56 people overall.
HOMELESS

