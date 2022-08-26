Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Glee’ Actress Was So “Nervous” Around Lea Michele She Couldn’t “Look in Her Direction”
Lea Michele may be back in the loving embrace of Broadway, but she can’t seem to escape the diva reputation she’s cemented in Hollywood. The actress, who is preparing to star in Funny Girl next month after snagging the lead role from Beanie Feldstein, had a very public takedown two years ago over her antics on the set of Glee. Now, another costar says she was so intimidated by the actress that she couldn’t even look her way on set. Lindsay Pearce, who was runner-up on The Glee Project, spoke to Insider to mark the 10-year anniversary of the reality competition...
People Are Praising Selena Gomez For Her "Real Stomach" TikTok And God, I Love Her
"You make me comfortable in my own skin."
SFGate
This Ain’t No Picnic Festival Blurs Genres and Generations at the Rose Bowl: Concert Review
The Brookside Golf Club at the Rose Bowl has seen a lot of foot traffic over the last few months, much of it unrelated to the sport. The expansive course has become a convenient setting for several music festivals and cultural events, including This Ain’t No Picnic, which touched down in Pasadena this past weekend.
Comments / 0