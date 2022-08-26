Lea Michele may be back in the loving embrace of Broadway, but she can’t seem to escape the diva reputation she’s cemented in Hollywood. The actress, who is preparing to star in Funny Girl next month after snagging the lead role from Beanie Feldstein, had a very public takedown two years ago over her antics on the set of Glee. Now, another costar says she was so intimidated by the actress that she couldn’t even look her way on set. Lindsay Pearce, who was runner-up on The Glee Project, spoke to Insider to mark the 10-year anniversary of the reality competition...

