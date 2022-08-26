Read full article on original website
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
State adds 2,900 jobs from June to July, see what metro areas posted gains
The number of jobs in Louisiana increased by 2,900 from June to July, thanks to gains in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. There were 1.9 million non-farm jobs in July, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The figures are not seasonally adjusted. The New Orleans metro...
'We should always be watching': LSU climatologist says hurricanes intensifying
On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida, LSU geology professor and climatologist Jill Trepanier noted that hurricanes entering the Gulf of Mexico are becoming more intense. Whether that's from an ever-changing climate and other environmental factors, such as the loss of mangrove trees along the coast, is at...
I-10 lane closings set just as new state leaders take office; DOTD chief says timetable secure
While major disruptions are scheduled for Interstate 10 just as a new administration enters office in 2024, Louisiana's highways chief said plans to trim I-10 by one lane in each direction should be limited to about one year as outgoing leaders have promised. "The work, the engineering, the construction, it...
Curious Louisiana
Whether you’ve lived in Louisiana your whole life or you’ve been here for a short time, you may have questions — Louisiana-specific questions. Curious Louisiana, a new weekly feature, is a community-driven reporting project that connects readers to our newsrooms' resources to dig, research and find answers about the Pelican State. Bottom line: If you've got a question about something Louisiana-centric, ask us.
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 31, 2022
12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging. 11102 Bank St., Clinton. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Devotional:...
Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Regena Landry honored by BESE
Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Regena Landry was honored by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Aug. 24. Landry was recognized as one of the state finalists of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematical and Science Teaching. These teachers were acknowledged by the BESE board at its monthly meeting in front of a packed room. The recipients then attended a luncheon at the Governor’s Mansion.
Want to know who the top prep football teams are? Check out the LSWA's preseason polls
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association preseason football polls. First-place votes are in parentheses. Others receiving votes: Byrd 14, Alexandria 13, Carencro 11, John Curtis 9, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 9, Ouachita Parish 8, Ponchatoula 7, St. Augustine 2, Parkway 1. Class 4A. School Rec Pts. 1. Westgate (4) 0-0 112. 2. Warren...
Around the Felicianas for Aug. 31, 2022
OLLI in the Felicianas, a chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU and part of a network of 124, is for adults who are 50 and older. It has a couple of events planned for September. COFFEE: Jay Grymes, chief meteorologist at WAFB-TV, will be the guest speaker...
St. Amant Booster Club sponsors annual meal for coaches
The St. Amant High Booster Club recently hosted its annual Gator Nation Coaches and Administration Meal to kick off the 2022 Season, said Booster Club President James E. LeBlanc. For well over 25 years the St. Amant Booster Club has kicked the season off by hosting, serving and feeding all...
Friday night lights preview: What to expect from West Feliciana football in the 2022 season.
Football season is officially here, with teams from around the state getting set to kick off their regular seasons on the first Friday of September. Over the past few weeks, I have spent time speaking with coaches from around the area to get some insight into what the season is going to look like for their respective programs. This week, I got the chance to speak with West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller.
