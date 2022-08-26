Read full article on original website
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed
Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialties warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
Jobs drying up: 17 of 20 Triangle employment sites show fewer openings
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The labor market is showing more signs of strain as we head into the Labor Day weekend. And there are multiple indicators that uncertainty about the future of employment in the Triangle will persist into autumn. The latest WRAL TechWire Jobs Report shows that while...
Wakefield High goes into Code Red Lockdown after nearby shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — This afternoon, hundreds of Wake County Students ended their first day of class with alarm bells instead of school bells. A Code Red Lockdown was issued after a shooting just blocks from Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High schools. Raleigh police said the school was never the...
Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
'We've tried to make it a fun place to work': PNC Arena hiring 400 workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena on Tuesday will host their largest hiring event of the year to fill more than 400 part-time positions. A spokesperson told WRAL News it takes about 1,200 part-time workers to keep 150 events running the entire year with an average of 800 part-time employees per event. The hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly.
WRAL 5 On Your Side viewer pays off Fayetteville woman's medical bill
Fayetteville, N.C. — This is a story that will remind you that there are good people in the world. A few weeks ago, WRAL 5 On Your Side explained how we helped get a woman’s medical bill back in good standing. A viewer saw the story and decided he wanted to do even more.
Football Rankings: New Bern and East Forsyth rise to the top
There are new No. 1 teams in this week's HighSchoolOT football rankings. East Forsyth takes over in the West, replacing a Chambers team that slid to second, and New Bern now mans the top spot in the East with previous No. 1 Rolesville falling to 10th. In total, there are...
WRAL Investigates: School security and safety measures to protect children
With the start of a new school year, security is priority number one, according to a new survey from Qualtrics. Hiring more security guards was top-of-mind for parents questioned in the survey. In second place, parents wanted more safety training for students. Both of the responses were ranked as more important than COVID-19 protocols, which led the poll last year.
Driver crashes car into Raleigh construction zone in fiery wreck
Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a driver crashed a car into a building under construction, causing the vehicle to catch on fire in downtown Raleigh. The crash happened at the corner of McDowell Street and Davie Street. A witness told WRAL the people inside the car tried to push...
Two homes damaged in fire in northeast Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a northeast Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. There were at least eight firetrucks, and it appeared a van burned in the fire. Firefighters said everyone made...
Wakefield High locked down on first day of school after shooting nearby
Raleigh, N.C. — The first day of the 2022-23 school year saw the first Code Red lockdown at Wakefield High School in Raleigh. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about 20 minutes, according to a letter from Principal Malik Bazzell to parents. Bazzell cited...
Rankings: Green Hope rises to tops in boys soccer, Providence still first in West
T.C. Roberson 3-1 Charlotte Country Day 7-0.
NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked out...
Wake program aims to give youngest students a head start for learning
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of students in Wake County are part of a free pilot program starting at 3 years old. It's called 3-K and serves income eligible families. The program is intended to give the youngest class of students a head start for learning. At eight preschool programs spread out across Wake County, the 100 students go to school five days a week, including in the Creative Schools Center in Wakefield.
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
The USDA is sprinkling fish-flavored vaccines from the sky to fight rabies
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... an oral rabies vaccine, dropped from the sky. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated its annual oral rabies vaccine distribution, a project that will continue through October. The project is focused on preventing the spread of raccoon rabies from the eastern United States into the heartland, according to a news release from the USDA.
Wake begins new school year with fewer and longer bus routes, driver shortage
Cary, N.C. — WRAL News is closely monitoring school bus delays on the second day of school as the Wake County Public School System struggles with driver shortages. The district was forced to redraw bus routes to accommodate for fewer drivers for the 2022-23 school year while still providing a ride for every student who needs one. That means routes will be longer and buses will be at capacity.
Woman arrested for murder at Duke Raleigh Hospital after two toddlers found dead
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police have confirmed a Cary woman has been charged with murder for her involvement in the deaths of two toddlers. Launice Shanique Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night in connection with the deaths of the children, both girls. One girl was two years old and the other was three, according to arrest warrants.
New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who set...
