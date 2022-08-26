ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WRAL News

Pool warehouse burns in Raleigh, half of building destroyed

Raleigh, N.C. — A large Monday night fire destroyed half of the Pool Specialties warehouse building in northwest Raleigh. Before 11:30 p.m., Raleigh firefighters responded to the warehouse at 6308 J Richard Drive, where flames engulfed the building. Officials said someone smelled something hours before the fire was reported...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

'We've tried to make it a fun place to work': PNC Arena hiring 400 workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena on Tuesday will host their largest hiring event of the year to fill more than 400 part-time positions. A spokesperson told WRAL News it takes about 1,200 part-time workers to keep 150 events running the entire year with an average of 800 part-time employees per event. The hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Two homes damaged in fire in northeast Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a northeast Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. There were at least eight firetrucks, and it appeared a van burned in the fire. Firefighters said everyone made...
RALEIGH, NC
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
WRAL News

Wake program aims to give youngest students a head start for learning

Raleigh, N.C. — A group of students in Wake County are part of a free pilot program starting at 3 years old. It's called 3-K and serves income eligible families. The program is intended to give the youngest class of students a head start for learning. At eight preschool programs spread out across Wake County, the 100 students go to school five days a week, including in the Creative Schools Center in Wakefield.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

The USDA is sprinkling fish-flavored vaccines from the sky to fight rabies

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... an oral rabies vaccine, dropped from the sky. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has initiated its annual oral rabies vaccine distribution, a project that will continue through October. The project is focused on preventing the spread of raccoon rabies from the eastern United States into the heartland, according to a news release from the USDA.
AGRICULTURE
WRAL News

Wake begins new school year with fewer and longer bus routes, driver shortage

Cary, N.C. — WRAL News is closely monitoring school bus delays on the second day of school as the Wake County Public School System struggles with driver shortages. The district was forced to redraw bus routes to accommodate for fewer drivers for the 2022-23 school year while still providing a ride for every student who needs one. That means routes will be longer and buses will be at capacity.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who set...
LAW
WRAL News

