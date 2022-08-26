ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees bring win streak into game against the Athletics

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

New York Yankees (77-48, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-80, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-0, 1.93 ERA, .96 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -234, Athletics +192; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 46-80 record overall and a 20-43 record at home. The Athletics have gone 19-63 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York has a 32-28 record in road games and a 77-48 record overall. The Yankees have a 34-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 16 home runs, 41 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .255 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 10-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 20 doubles and 48 home runs for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
MLB
The Associated Press

Trevor Story returns to lineup for struggling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just over six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist from getting hit by a pitch. Story was on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second-opinion examination in late July revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist. He started at second on Saturday and was listed sixth in the batting order. In what’s been an up-and-down first season with Boston, he’s batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Manager Alex Cora said before the game that the plan was to give Story Sunday off.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy