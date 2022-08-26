Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
MSG thanks Artisan Stroll participants, sponsors
GREENVILLE — Greenville’s vibrant downtown once again celebrated the craftsmanship and creativity of area artists at the recent Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll. Painters, photographers, potters, jewelry designers, sculptors and bakers – and more – lined South Broadway Street to display their talents. The annual First Friday...
wyso.org
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali
Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
Dayton Reggae Festival to kick off next weekend
DAYTON — Groove with the beat at Dayton’s Reggae Festival next weekend as part of their Downtown Summer Music Series. The festival will be held Sept. 4 at the Levitt Pavilion on South Main Street from 1-9 p.m. Festival goers can experience live entertainment as well as dozens...
Daily Advocate
Fall activities abound
The Ohio History Connection is sponsoring the Ohio Connection on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Darke County. There will be four connections in and around the village of Arcanum for you to enjoy that day. The Historic Bear’s Mill is opening their doors for the day on Saturday, Sept. 17. Come...
Daily Advocate
Peck completes 30 years as voice of the fair
GREENVILLE — For the past 30 years, the Great Darke County Fair has had a voice that rings out over any other. You’ve heard his voice announcing commercials, birthdays, engagements and the chance to purchase a ticket for any number of events in front of the Grandstand from a fair goer that can’t make it to the event. However, you may not know his name or his face. Since 1992, Greg Peck’s distinct voice has been as much a part of the fair as the rides and livestock.
Daily Advocate
DCCA will hold annual meeting
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Center for the Arts will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., in the Reference Room on the second floor of the Greenville Public Library, 126 W. Fourth St., Greenville. All DCCA members are invited to attend. The agenda includes election of officers and trustees and reports from the last fiscal year. Immediately following the annual meeting, the board of trustees will convene for their regular monthly meeting.
Urbana Citizen
Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year
Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Anna Struewing’s chicken and noodles
Last Sunday we had our Struewing Family Reunion. This was the reunion that we established in 1960, when I was just a girl, for the Louis and Anna Struewing family. My grandparents raised nine children and they decided to have a formal reunion — to get everyone together — at least one time a year. That first year, it was at my parents’ house, and I remember how much fun it was to see all my cousins, which I think totaled 29. After that first year, we usually had it at John Bryan Park. We had it in the day lodge on the upper level, and we placed all the food that was carried in on the beautiful long table with the beautiful inlaid wood leaf design in the center of the room. Everyone brought lots of dishes of wonderful food, and my grandmother Anna always made a huge pot of her homemade chicken and noodles. After lunch the kids would go outside and play, and the adults would have a family meeting. It started with a prayer. All new births were announced. Weddings were announced and deaths were announced. After any other family business, the next family in line was nominated to plan the reunion for the next year.
Austin Landing hosts taco, nacho themed festival today
MIAMISBURG — Ever wanted to try a taco flavored funnel cake? Well now is your chance. A new festival is coming to Austin Landing this afternoon with dozens of vendors offering different types of tacos and nachos. The “Nacho Typical Festival” will run from 3-10 p.m. at Austin Landing...
countynewsonline.org
Another Dillman hits the jackpot Saturday – Arcanum student wins opening heat
GREENVILLE- When it comes to the annual demolition derby at the Great Darke County Fair, the name Dillman is synonymous in the event. The 2022 edition will go down with a bit of a twist though. The winner of the opening heat was a Dillman. Not so unusual but this...
wnewsj.com
Mason aces 17 during charity event
Keith Mason had a hole-in-one during the inaugural Health Alliance of Clinton County Charity Golf Classic at the Elks 797 Golf Course on July 23. Mason aced No. 17 at the Elks.
countynewsonline.org
Barn/Yard Sale – Greenville – 9/1-4
What: picnic table w/benches, dinner bell, cast iron kettle, mantle, wagons, trunks, cabinets, dressers, chairs, doors, benches, wash tubs, wood boxes, stroller, household and home decor, some holiday items.
Remembering Roger Glass: Miami Valley starts saying final goodbyes
KETTERING — The Miami Valley started saying its final goodbyes to a Dayton icon. Roger Glass, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Thursday at the age of 79-years old. He was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and named, “Daytonian of the Year,” in 2019. >>Remembering Roger...
dayton937.com
Pick Your Own Bouquet At This Flower Farm in Xenia
Owned by Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, they purchased their dream property, and opened the farm up to the public in 2021, and have welcomed hundreds of visitors into the flower fields over the course of the season. When you arrive at the farm follow the signs to the flower fields....
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Fair is over and fairgrounds gets ready for Max's Trader Days
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Now that the fair is over, the Allen County Fair Board and staff cannot take a break, because they have another big event just around the corner. The Allen County Fair is the largest event for the fairgrounds, but next weekend can be arguably the second largest, Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races. There will be over 1,000 vendors and traders all over the fairgrounds for the three-day event, bringing in tens of thousands of people every year. So, the fairgrounds needs to be ready for them.
Daily Advocate
Conversation will focus on dementia
DAYTON – Caregiver Conversations Surrounding Dementia is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Registration is requested by Sept. 18 by contacting Kelsey Haus at [email protected] or 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Neil Armstrong’s hometown “Back to the Future 1969” anticipates NASA launch
WAPAKONETA — Two days before NASA’s first scheduled launch of its unmanned Artemis spacecraft in the first recent American attempt to return to the moon on August 29, Neil Armstrong’s hometown of Wapakoneta hosted an event called “Back to the Future 1969,” reflecting back in time to July 20 of that year when Armstrong became the first person to plant his boot on the lunar surface.
Daily Advocate
Blood drives announced for Darke County
ARCANUM – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Gordon Grace United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 311 East St., Gordon. There will also be a blood drive at Franklin Monroe High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. The school is located at 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum.
