BBC
Ryan Reynolds: Wrexham co-owner criticises National League streaming ban
Wrexham's Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League ban on clubs streaming matches. Reynolds says the decision to bar clubs from streaming games either domestically or internationally is "truly baffling". He believes the league is denying its clubs the chance to increase revenue as well as their respective...
BBC
Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder says he is target of organised gang
Paul Pogba says he has been the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang. The Juventus and France midfielder issued a statement through his lawyers on Sunday saying the matter had been reported to the authorities. News agency AFP, citing a source, said French police had opened an...
BBC
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
BBC
Dannah O'Brien: Davitt hails fly-half's displays for Ireland in Japan series
Former Ireland centre Grace Davitt has hailed the debut displays of teenage fly-half Dannah O'Brien in the drawn Test series in Japan. O'Brien was among nine players who made debuts on the tour as Ireland stunned the hosts 57-22 in the opener before Japan won Saturday's second Test 29-10. Fly-half...
