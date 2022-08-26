ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Around Town: Jim 'N Nicks scouting a Rome location? Popcorn & Politics -- in quotes. A slice of 'cold pizza.'

By Contributed, Twitter, Facebook photo
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJYIC_0hW5ZaIr00
Jim ‘N Nicks is scouting sites in the Rome area, according to the head of marketing for the Birmingham-based barbecue restaurant. Contributed

With Crumbl cookies coming by spring and The Varsity due in 2023, the foodie newswire is a bit slow. Or maybe not.

A midweek report has a popular barbecue spot sniffing around town for a location. At first, we were giving the rumor a 6 on the Truth-or-Trash Meter (0 is complete fabrication; 10 is rock-solid happening). Today, we’re thinking maybe 8.5 with a nudge toward a 9.

Here’s why: “Jim ‘N Nick’s is scouting sites in the area as our brand continues to grow. We will let you know when there is news to share,” says Brad Jacobus, vice president, head of marketing, for the Birmingham-based group.

That was in response after one of our trusted “gut” guys picked up on a rumor Jim ‘N Nick’s would be here within 18 months. For obvious reasons, we always trust the gut.

As for Jim ‘N Nick’s: In the past year, the company has made a lot of media about immediate (one to three years) growth plans including additional sites near Atlanta. You’re looking at a 4,000- to 5,000-square-foot restaurant with outdoor dining and a drive-through. Compare that to the 7,400-square-foot Texas Roadhouse.

The barbecue spot also is looking at walk-up spots and even counter service vs. the sit-down style we’re used to at the nearby Hiram restaurant. Which is the next thing we need to answer: West Rome? East Rome? Downtown? Bypass? The chain does like highway exposure.

We’ll continue to check on whether those cheese biscuits are on the way.

Cold pizza: Checking in on some ongoing stories

The Point remains on point: In this age of instant communication, we expect even bigger things to happen on a quick schedule. Business insiders will tell you the Lowe’s distribution center in Shannon was a six-year process. That said, a lot of anxious eyes are on the Martha Berry/Fifth Avenue triangle, awaiting demolition. The project, we’re told, is on track to give way to new apartments and retail. We’ll have updates.

Sushi and a side of trivia: The news here is Rock N Roll Sushi on Broad Street is scheduled to begin lunch service today. Dinner crowds have been steady since the opening Monday evening and there was a line outside Wednesday night. If you follow the RNR Facebook page, you’re also seeing a regular feed of rock trivia. This note from Thursday: “Metallica’s Justice For All — which was released on this day in 1988.” It has us flashing back to the days of Casey Kasem.

The fried rice circuit: So how are some of the other restaurants doing since RNR opened? Yummy Thai was closed Wednesday night because of a water backup. Blue Fin was packed yet again, with full tables in addition to a dominating carryout business that grew out of the pandemic. Funny how we’re not hearing a lot of “another Asian restaurant” blowback on this one.

Popcorn & Politics

Quote of the week No. 1: “Last night, I was swatted just after 1 a.m. “ From U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter machine on Wednesday morning after local authorities checked out the latest in a series of prank SWAT calls here. She thanked law enforcement, a stark contrast to her “DEFUND THE FBI” Tweet on Aug. 8 following the Trump raid.

Quote of the week 1A: “Rome-Floyd 911 received a second call from the suspect who was using a computer-generated voice stating that he/she was upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights.” Sorry but in today’s political climate, this one needs to be investigated in all directions — potential threat vs. political trick.

Quote of the week No. 2: “They continue to try to fool you like they’re helping you out, but they’re not. They’re not helping you out, because a lot of the money is going into trees. You know that, don’t you? It’s going into trees. We’ve got enough trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” — Herschel Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate, in a speech earlier this week. The trees, asked for comment, said it was just more “bark” from the former Georgia Bulldog.

Quote if the week, No. 3: “He is an introvert, the kind of guy who would go to his own fundraiser, pick up a plate of food and sit down by himself. He wanted to go when his portion of the event was done. But she was an extrovert and she’d say, ‘Now Nathan, these people have been waiting to see you.’ And she would make him stay until every person who wanted a picture got one.” — Brian Robinson, former press chief to then U.S. Rep. Phil Gingrey and later Gov. Nathan Deal’s deputy chief of staff, in remembering Sandra Deal upon her passing this week (AJC).

Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia

Peak to Mel & Mimi’s silver anniversary: That’s a quarter of a century with fashion design’s dynamic duo and the store on East Eighth Street in Rome. That’s a milestone, especially for local retail.

Peak to the parents who ‘Back the Pack:’ The exposure Rome High has received in August has been stunning — from hero football players to video of the brawls. At least 28 students, or 1.4% of the 2,000 or so on campus, face charges. Some parents have taken to Facebook to promote the good things happening there. Please don’t stop. But we urge one more step: Also pack the school board meetings and maybe get on the agenda to address the board. The disconnect is deafening.

Valley to those too busy to care: Perhaps this is personal but when more than a few people ask, “Have you heard about this Eric Holland case?” How exactly has anyone not heard about it — including the Rome High drama — for the past two weeks? Are they too interested in the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson breakup? This is your community; you need to do more than just list the address on Amazon deliveries.

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
scoopotp.com

Rock N’ Roll Sushi Expands

Rock N’ Roll Sushi, which currently has locations across Georgia including Canton and Rome, is expanding to Alpharetta and Duluth. The Rome location at 208 Broad St just opened this week. WE’RE PROUD TO BE THE ORIGINAL AMERICAN-STYLE SUSHI RESTAURANT FOUNDED ON GREAT FOOD AND ROCK ‘N’ ROLL MUSIC....
ROME, GA
Malika Bowling

New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs

An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Hiram, GA
Rome, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Rome, GA
Lifestyle
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Rome, GA
Food & Drinks
CBS 46

Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Kasem
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA

Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
ATLANTA, GA
Calhoun Journal

NAF Auction and Sale Event at the Anniston Army Depot

Anniston, AL – A sealed bid auction and sale will be held at Anniston Army Depot, Saturday, August 27. The auction and sale will be open to the public and the hours of the event are 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. See the flyer below for more details. For questions, contact Shea Gunnoe at 256-741-5663. *Current […]
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cold Pizza#Barbecue Restaurant#Fbi#Food Drink#Popcorn Politics#Varsity#West R
eastcobbnews.com

Editor’s Note: Why we’re keeping reader comments, for now

Ever since I made the switch to online journalism nearly 20 years ago (how time flies!), I’ve constantly wrestled with how to handle reader comments. The immediacy and engagement can be beneficial components to building a thriving audience for community news. And yet the instant availability of digital technology...
TWITTER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WXIA 11 Alive

Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
ATLANTA, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
1K+
Followers
308
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy