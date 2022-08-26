Around Town: Jim 'N Nicks scouting a Rome location? Popcorn & Politics -- in quotes. A slice of 'cold pizza.'

Jim ‘N Nicks is scouting sites in the Rome area, according to the head of marketing for the Birmingham-based barbecue restaurant. Contributed

With Crumbl cookies coming by spring and The Varsity due in 2023, the foodie newswire is a bit slow. Or maybe not.

A midweek report has a popular barbecue spot sniffing around town for a location. At first, we were giving the rumor a 6 on the Truth-or-Trash Meter (0 is complete fabrication; 10 is rock-solid happening). Today, we’re thinking maybe 8.5 with a nudge toward a 9.

Here’s why: “Jim ‘N Nick’s is scouting sites in the area as our brand continues to grow. We will let you know when there is news to share,” says Brad Jacobus, vice president, head of marketing, for the Birmingham-based group.

That was in response after one of our trusted “gut” guys picked up on a rumor Jim ‘N Nick’s would be here within 18 months. For obvious reasons, we always trust the gut.

As for Jim ‘N Nick’s: In the past year, the company has made a lot of media about immediate (one to three years) growth plans including additional sites near Atlanta. You’re looking at a 4,000- to 5,000-square-foot restaurant with outdoor dining and a drive-through. Compare that to the 7,400-square-foot Texas Roadhouse.

The barbecue spot also is looking at walk-up spots and even counter service vs. the sit-down style we’re used to at the nearby Hiram restaurant. Which is the next thing we need to answer: West Rome? East Rome? Downtown? Bypass? The chain does like highway exposure.

We’ll continue to check on whether those cheese biscuits are on the way.

Cold pizza: Checking in on some ongoing stories

The Point remains on point: In this age of instant communication, we expect even bigger things to happen on a quick schedule. Business insiders will tell you the Lowe’s distribution center in Shannon was a six-year process. That said, a lot of anxious eyes are on the Martha Berry/Fifth Avenue triangle, awaiting demolition. The project, we’re told, is on track to give way to new apartments and retail. We’ll have updates.

Sushi and a side of trivia: The news here is Rock N Roll Sushi on Broad Street is scheduled to begin lunch service today. Dinner crowds have been steady since the opening Monday evening and there was a line outside Wednesday night. If you follow the RNR Facebook page, you’re also seeing a regular feed of rock trivia. This note from Thursday: “Metallica’s Justice For All — which was released on this day in 1988.” It has us flashing back to the days of Casey Kasem.

The fried rice circuit: So how are some of the other restaurants doing since RNR opened? Yummy Thai was closed Wednesday night because of a water backup. Blue Fin was packed yet again, with full tables in addition to a dominating carryout business that grew out of the pandemic. Funny how we’re not hearing a lot of “another Asian restaurant” blowback on this one.

Popcorn & Politics

Quote of the week No. 1: “Last night, I was swatted just after 1 a.m. “ From U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter machine on Wednesday morning after local authorities checked out the latest in a series of prank SWAT calls here. She thanked law enforcement, a stark contrast to her “DEFUND THE FBI” Tweet on Aug. 8 following the Trump raid.

Quote of the week 1A: “Rome-Floyd 911 received a second call from the suspect who was using a computer-generated voice stating that he/she was upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights.” Sorry but in today’s political climate, this one needs to be investigated in all directions — potential threat vs. political trick.

Quote of the week No. 2: “They continue to try to fool you like they’re helping you out, but they’re not. They’re not helping you out, because a lot of the money is going into trees. You know that, don’t you? It’s going into trees. We’ve got enough trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” — Herschel Walker, candidate for U.S. Senate, in a speech earlier this week. The trees, asked for comment, said it was just more “bark” from the former Georgia Bulldog.

Quote if the week, No. 3: “He is an introvert, the kind of guy who would go to his own fundraiser, pick up a plate of food and sit down by himself. He wanted to go when his portion of the event was done. But she was an extrovert and she’d say, ‘Now Nathan, these people have been waiting to see you.’ And she would make him stay until every person who wanted a picture got one.” — Brian Robinson, former press chief to then U.S. Rep. Phil Gingrey and later Gov. Nathan Deal’s deputy chief of staff, in remembering Sandra Deal upon her passing this week (AJC).

Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia

Peak to Mel & Mimi’s silver anniversary: That’s a quarter of a century with fashion design’s dynamic duo and the store on East Eighth Street in Rome. That’s a milestone, especially for local retail.

Peak to the parents who ‘Back the Pack:’ The exposure Rome High has received in August has been stunning — from hero football players to video of the brawls. At least 28 students, or 1.4% of the 2,000 or so on campus, face charges. Some parents have taken to Facebook to promote the good things happening there. Please don’t stop. But we urge one more step: Also pack the school board meetings and maybe get on the agenda to address the board. The disconnect is deafening.

Valley to those too busy to care: Perhaps this is personal but when more than a few people ask, “Have you heard about this Eric Holland case?” How exactly has anyone not heard about it — including the Rome High drama — for the past two weeks? Are they too interested in the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson breakup? This is your community; you need to do more than just list the address on Amazon deliveries.