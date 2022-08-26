County champion shoots 63, passes a host of contenders for his first stroke play win on the County Tour; Clay edges Wigington for Player of the Year. With all the players in contention for the Calhoun County Championship and given his position on the overnight leaderboard, Andrew Brooks knew it would take a real good round, a whole lot of patience and, not that he wished ill on his fellow competitors, some stumbling by the field if he wanted to raise the trophy at the end of the day.

