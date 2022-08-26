Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
easportstoday.com
This week’s schedule
Here is this week’s high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 3. Victory Christian at Talladega Co. Cent. Alexandria at Guntersville Tournament, Supreme Courts. Anniston, Cleburne County, Sardis at Glencoe. Faith Christian in Lincoln Tournament. Jacksonville at Albertville Invitational.
easportstoday.com
Clay rock solid
After reviewing and confirming the numbers, Brennan Clay has been declared Player of the Year in a competitive 2022 County Tour season; includes updated Match Play bracket. Brennan Clay left the golf course Sunday night disappointed he came so close but didn’t reach the No. 1 item on his list of season goals. He woke up Monday morning as the Calhoun County Golf Tour Player of the Year.
easportstoday.com
Coming close
Ohatchee, Munford reach the finals in their respective weekend tournaments,. The Ohatchee volleyball team’s strong start to the season continued Saturday as the Lady Indians got all the way to finals of the Supreme Courts Tournament before suffering their first loss to the season in the title match, 2-0 to Guntersville.
easportstoday.com
Chain reaction
Oxford wins home opener, Ohatchee wins its area opener; Westbrook wins weekend tournament, remains undefeated. Ohatchee 3, Piedmont 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-22) Munford 3, Cleburne County 1 (8-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23) White Plains, Pell City at Oxford. Oxford 2, Pell City 0 (25-12, 25-22) Oxford 2, White Plains 0 (25-18,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easportstoday.com
Brooks battles back
County champion shoots 63, passes a host of contenders for his first stroke play win on the County Tour; Clay edges Wigington for Player of the Year. With all the players in contention for the Calhoun County Championship and given his position on the overnight leaderboard, Andrew Brooks knew it would take a real good round, a whole lot of patience and, not that he wished ill on his fellow competitors, some stumbling by the field if he wanted to raise the trophy at the end of the day.
Comments / 0