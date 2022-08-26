Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Related
Texas Football: Final game-by-game predictions for the Longhorns in 2022
Game week has arrived for Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as the regular season opener is now five days away. Texas will open up the 2022 regular season slate at home on Sep. 3 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt, with kickoff time set for 7 p.m. CT.
Countdown #2: Two Make or Break Games for WVU
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than one week away from West Virginia Football taking the field in The Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh. Today, as we always do two days out, we take a look at two make or break games for West Virginia. These aren't the toughest games. They're not the most exciting games. They're the games that could have the biggest impact on the year as a whole.
4-Star WR Jalen Hale confirms official visit with Texas football
There were a lot of notes and nuggets that came about concerning key targets and commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class during the first full opening week of the high school football season. One of the notable nuggets that came about early this weekend was courtesy of the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Class of 2024 big man Matt Gilhool updates recruitment
BALTIMORE, Md. — Class of 2024 big man Matt Gilhool has been making strides in his development as he enters his junior season. 6-foot-10 power forward out of Elizabethtown (Pa.) has recently taken an unofficial visit to West Virginia. “The recruitment process has been awesome,” he said. “A lot...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more. View the highlights and scores for Week...
KTSA
Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
X's and Noles: Duquesne Film Review
The Florida State Seminoles spent Sunday breaking down the film of their 47-7 victory over the Duquesne Dukes. Monday night is film night for the boy of X's and Noles and we put on Saturday's tape to see just what was going on. In a blowout it is hard to extrapolate much but we did find a couple things. You will just have to watch to find out what those are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the best place to get a bowl of chili in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is awesome. Whether you like it with beans or without beans, your preferred method of making and consuming this delicious treat is wholly valid. In the spirit of appreciation for this tasty treat, LoveFood.com wanted to see where you can find the best bowl of chili in each state.
spectrumlocalnews.com
An inside look at how bucking bulls are raised for the Professional Bull Riders
AUSTIN, Texas — Professional bull riding has been billed as the most dangerous eight seconds in sports, but Bryce Cooper's eyes weren't usually fixated on the rider. Instead, every time the gates swung open, Bryce Cooper was watching the bulls with intent. “The good ones know, 'It's time for...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Downtown Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin Overnight. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at 2100 N I-35 Upper [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
The University of Texas system could beat out an Ivy League as the richest school
The University of Texas system could overtake Harvard University as the U.S. school with the largest endowment. That wealth is thanks to more than 2 million acres in the Permian Basin that the Texas college system oversees and leases to nearly 250 drillers. With surging oil prices and production on its land, the UT system could reach its best-ever annual revenue this fiscal year, according to a report in Bloomberg. Harvard’s endowment in June 2021 stood at $53.2 billion, higher than the UT system’s $42.9 billion. But oil reached a high of $120 a barrel earlier this year, driving in more revenue for the Texas system. The system collects a royalty averaging more than 22% per barrel.
Austin police locate missing woman, 85
AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
Elgin ISD welcomes teachers from Spain
There are five teachers in all that made the journey, traveling from all over Spain.
Valor Leander to open in August 2023
Valor Leander is slated to open in August 2023. Pictured above is the Valor Kyle campus. (Courtesy Valor Education) Valor Leander, a tuition-free classical charter school, is slated to open in August 2023. Valor Leander will offer students an education rooted in the classical liberal arts tradition, from the Great...
Wet weather through Labor Day weekend
Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. Daily rain chances continue through Labor Day.
fox7austin.com
Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0