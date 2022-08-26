ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Countdown #2: Two Make or Break Games for WVU

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than one week away from West Virginia Football taking the field in The Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh. Today, as we always do two days out, we take a look at two make or break games for West Virginia. These aren't the toughest games. They're not the most exciting games. They're the games that could have the biggest impact on the year as a whole.
MORGANTOWN, WV
4-Star WR Jalen Hale confirms official visit with Texas football

There were a lot of notes and nuggets that came about concerning key targets and commits in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class during the first full opening week of the high school football season. One of the notable nuggets that came about early this weekend was courtesy of the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale.
AUSTIN, TX
Class of 2024 big man Matt Gilhool updates recruitment

BALTIMORE, Md. — Class of 2024 big man Matt Gilhool has been making strides in his development as he enters his junior season. 6-foot-10 power forward out of Elizabethtown (Pa.) has recently taken an unofficial visit to West Virginia. “The recruitment process has been awesome,” he said. “A lot...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more. View the highlights and scores for Week...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
AUSTIN, TX
X's and Noles: Duquesne Film Review

The Florida State Seminoles spent Sunday breaking down the film of their 47-7 victory over the Duquesne Dukes. Monday night is film night for the boy of X's and Noles and we put on Saturday's tape to see just what was going on. In a blowout it is hard to extrapolate much but we did find a couple things. You will just have to watch to find out what those are.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The University of Texas system could beat out an Ivy League as the richest school

The University of Texas system could overtake Harvard University as the U.S. school with the largest endowment. That wealth is thanks to more than 2 million acres in the Permian Basin that the Texas college system oversees and leases to nearly 250 drillers. With surging oil prices and production on its land, the UT system could reach its best-ever annual revenue this fiscal year, according to a report in Bloomberg. Harvard’s endowment in June 2021 stood at $53.2 billion, higher than the UT system’s $42.9 billion. But oil reached a high of $120 a barrel earlier this year, driving in more revenue for the Texas system. The system collects a royalty averaging more than 22% per barrel.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin police locate missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
AUSTIN, TX
Valor Leander to open in August 2023

Valor Leander is slated to open in August 2023. Pictured above is the Valor Kyle campus. (Courtesy Valor Education) Valor Leander, a tuition-free classical charter school, is slated to open in August 2023. Valor Leander will offer students an education rooted in the classical liberal arts tradition, from the Great...
LEANDER, TX
Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
AUSTIN, TX
