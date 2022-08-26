ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Tag Team Breaking Up Soon?

It would appear that a WWE tag team will be breaking up in the near future. During Friday’s SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Natalya took part in an interview during a backstage segment. At the same time, you could see Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. arguing in the background of the segment.
WWE
PWMania

Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle in WWE Clash at the Castle Sparring Session

The upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event will feature a championship match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title. Morgan needed some training to compete with Baszler’s ground game, so she decided to seek out Riddle, who was also a former UFC fighter, for assistance while the two of them trained at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County dojo.
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks and Naomi Expected to Make Their WWE Soon Very Soon

It would appear that WWE fans won’t have to hold their breath for too much longer before Sasha Banks and Naomi make their way back to the company. PWMania.com previously reported that Banks and Naomi had agreed to return to the company with Triple H taking over creative duties. Before bringing them back to television, WWE has been waiting for the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament to finish so they can determine the winners.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Undergoes Major Surgery

We would like to extend our warmest wishes to Dylan Postl, who was formerly known as the WWE star Hornswoggle and currently competes on the independent scene under the ring name Swoggle. Swoggle recently had back surgery, and he shared some photos of himself in the hospital on his social...
WWE
PWMania

Jake Roberts Reveals He Didn’t Get Paid for Doing Vince McMahon’s Stand Back Music Video

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts discussed many topics on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast. He recalled shooting “Stand Back” for WWE in 1986. “I wanted to slash my wrist. Number one, I can’t dance. I don’t claim to be a dancer. I like to watch dancers, but I wouldn’t be a dancer. Musical instruments, I can’t carry a tune in a bucket, much less play a trumpet. That whole shenanigan was probably the worst time I’ve had in the WWE or any other organization because we were asked to come to Atlantic City for three days with our wives or husbands, stay in that hotel, come to all this stuff to rehearse and do all this, then do the show and all that, and have to listen through Vince say, ‘Stand back’, which we all know was a shoot from the word get go, and we got paid nothing for doing it. Nothing.
WWE
PWMania

Finn Balor Reveals Who He Would Like to See Join The Judgment Day

WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on which wrestlers he would like to see join the Judgment Day faction. He said:. “I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing...
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE Clash at the Castle Go-Home Edition of RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW will be broadcast live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here are a few spoiler notes for the show, courtesy of Fightful Select:. * Early plans for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s special appearance tonight have him...
PWMania

New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card

The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Attempted to Re-sign Two Former Stars When Vince McMahon Was in Charge

The possibility of a former tag team from WWE making a comeback to the company earlier this year was reportedly discussed, but those discussions reportedly came to an end. According to PWInsider.com, WWE reportedly made some inquiries about bringing back the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. During the time that Vince McMahon was still with the company, overtures were made to them.
WWE
PWMania

Top AEW Star Returning to the Company Soon

Samoa Joe will be returning to All Elite Wrestling, giving the promotion yet another top star to look forward to. The reigning ROH TV Champion has been away filming the adaptation of the video game “Twisted Metal” for the Peacock Network’s series. The showrunner, Michael Jonathan Smith, revealed in an image that was posted to Twitter that filming for the season is now officially complete.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/29/22)

Tonight, the WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of RAW will air live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, the main event of tonight’s RAW will feature a match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles between Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PWMania

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Manchester, NH 8/28/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Asuka & Alexa Bliss (w/ WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair) defeated Dakota Kai & IYO Sky (w/ Bayley) WWE United States Title Match. Bobby Lashley (c) retains over AJ...
MANCHESTER, NH
PWMania

WWE Star Injured on SmackDown

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
WWE
PWMania

House Of Glory High Intensity Results – August 28, 2022

Violette wins last eliminated Smiley (16:15) After the match Violette cut a promo saying with this victory she will go on to challenge Natalia Markova for the Women’s Title. Cash Flow Inc defeated HOG PD & Rochie Roach & Carlos Ramirez via Bridged German Suplex on Det James (13:58)
