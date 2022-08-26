Read full article on original website
Dome-Shaped House for Sale in LaSalle County. Here's What Makes it So Unique Besides the Shape
Featuring a dome shape some may associate with a futuristic look, one abode in LaSalle County surely stands out from its neighbors, and it could soon be yours. With this particular house, a 4,018-square-foot dwelling in the village of Somonauk, "the pictures, video and amazing design essentially speak for themselves," according to the Zillow listing.
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
nrgmediadixon.com
Weather Was No Friend of Amboy Depot Days Sunday Afternoon, But Amboy Man Takes Home a Good Chunk of Change
The Amboy Depot Days 50/50 raffle turned into something special for an Amboy man. The winner of the drawing held Sunday afternoon was Jim Mezo Jr who took home a check for $99,430. Even though the weather was not a friend of the Depot Days on Sunday they were able...
wcsjnews.com
Liberty Arts Festival Happening Today in Morris
One of the main activities at the Liberty Arts Festival today is the Sip N’ Shop. That’s according to Morris Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson, who was in our studios on Thursday. She further talks about the event. Your browser does not support the audio element. For other...
Central Illinois Proud
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
starvedrock.media
More Help Announced For Mendota Fire Victims
A week after the big fire in downtown Mendota, help continues to come in for victims. The Mendota Elks Lodge in conjunction with Meyers Furniture of Mendota are offering free mattress and box springs for fire victims. Contact Dale Meyers for assistance. Remember a monetary fund for those displaced by...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa seeks ideas for Allen Park revitalization
The City of Ottawa has hired outside help to revitalize Allen Park. But, if you use the park, you're invited to bring your ideas to the Council Chambers Tuesday evening. Hitchcock Design Group has been hired by Ottawa. Hitchcock wants input on the type of amenities and activities that the park could host.
Have Fall Fun in LeClaire October 9
Yummy food trucks, popular local vendors, games/activities for kids, scrumptious desserts and more can be at LeClaire Fall Fest on October 9 from 11am-4pm!. Free admission and fun for all ages. Join in the fun all the while supporting the River Valley Optimist Club.
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
Severe thunderstorms continue to move east. Severe thunderstorm warning now in effect for portions of LaSalle, Lee, and DeKalb counties in north-central Illinois; valid until 4:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 317 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 317 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ASHTON TO NEAR GRANVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, PERU, LA SALLE, SANDWICH, MENDOTA, SHABBONA, LAKE HOLIDAY, CORTLAND, OGLESBY, HINCKLEY, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, WATERMAN, NORTH UTICA, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, LELAND, PAW PAW AND LEE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 94. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 83. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
starvedrock.media
Streator doing storm cleanup
When gusty storms come through, it seems some town takes a hit. Apparently, on Monday afternoon, that town was Streator. At Streator City Hall, Administrative Assistant Kim Spraggon said they received calls about ten trees falling on power lines or to the ground. No one was hurt. Spraggon said calls came from all over the city. By late afternoon, public works was out tending to some of those trees.
25newsnow.com
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (25 News Now) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to the...
starvedrock.media
Tonica Fest concludes
The party is on in Tonica. Tonica Fest continues Saturday with axe throwing and other activities for kids and adults plus a downtown cruise-in. The “Radium City Rebels” will perform tomorrow at 4 to help close out Tonica Fest. There's plenty of food vendors, too.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
The award recognizes excellence in the construction and renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.
starvedrock.media
Streator doing storm cleanup; severe wx Monday night?
One Of Your Favorite Davenport Mexican Spots Is Getting A Second Location
I love finding new restaurants. I also love sharing these new restaurants with family and friends. Spreading the love about a new food place is almost as good as finding it yourself. If you have been lucky enough to discover this Mexican restaurant on the outskirts of Davenport, you're one...
hoiabc.com
Theft on the rise at local hardware stores
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
