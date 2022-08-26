ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for jumping fence of FBI headquarters in Chicago

By Sarah K Burris
 4 days ago
The exterior of the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building, at 935 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington DC, USA. (Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images Images)

ABC7 in Chicago reported Thursday that a man was arrested after jumping the fence at the FBI headquarters there. Once he breached security, the man began throwing rocks at the building.

Robert Sperling, spokesman for the Federal Protective Service said that the incident happened around 11 a.m. and comes two weeks after an attack on the FBI headquarters in

Cincinnati, Ohio where a man came to the FBI headquarters with an automatic rifle and a nail gun he thought could break through bulletproof glass. The man in that case tracked his efforts on Truth Social before it was scrubbed. Former President Donald Trump floated the idea that it was a false flag attack.

"The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time," FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson told WGN News.

