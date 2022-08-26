Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Carvana Brings New Co-Signer Financing Option to Durham Customers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Durham residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Durham who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005689/en/ Carvana improves affordability for Durham car buyers with new co-signer financing. (Photo: Business Wire)
Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near post-war record
Goldman Sachs warns inflation could inflation peak above 22%, adding more pressure to households and businesses
