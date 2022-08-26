ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Squirrel playing with power lines starts fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Redding firefighters had a busy day Sunday responding to two vegetation fires. The first fire started in the Clover Creek Preserve area of Redding when a squirrel was playing with power lines, according to the Redding Fire Department. Crews were able to contain that fire at 1 acre.
REDDING, CA
Will gas prices hike as Labor Day Weekend approaches?

CHICO, CALIF. — With Labor Day right around the corner, will gas prices increase or decrease?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for unleaded regular gasoline significantly increased over the years. In 1976, the average cost for gas was $0.61; with inflation, the price would translate to $4.72.
CHICO, CA
Project Learning Tree Workshop being held at Turtle Bay

PLT (Project Learning Tree) helps students gain knowledge and develop their critical thinking skills through the engaging activities they provide during the workshop. PLT is an international, award-winning environmental education program for kids Pre-K through 12. Kids participating in the workshop will learn how to effectively use the activities and...
REDDING, CA
Redding nonprofit teaches financial literacy to local students

REDDING, Calif. — We teach our children how to make a living but we don't teach them what to do with the money they make. That's why Trisha Funk founded "Pennies on Purpose" in 2016, saying it's unfair that students aren't taught how to manage money either in school or, often, at home.
REDDING, CA
Redding, CA
Redding Rancheria ventures outside gaming and buys Sundial Collective

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Rancheria is venturing outside of gaming and trying their hands at the cannabis industry. The tribe recently bought the Sundial Collective cannabis dispensary in Redding. After opening up a little over three years ago, the dispensary now starts a new partnership with Redding Rancheria. Sundial...
REDDING, CA
UPDATE: Gunshot victim on Whitmore Road in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: According to Sergeant Kyle Wallace of the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Whitmore and Ponderosa Road around 11 am after getting reports of a possible gun shot victim in the area. Once on scene Deputies located an adult male...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Bay Area man killed in motorcycle crash in southwest Shasta County

PLATINA, Calif. — A 51-year-old Bay Area man was killed in a motorcycle crash in southwest Shasta County on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says Kevin Burgess, of Fremont, was driving his motorcycle on Highway 36 near Harrison Gulch, west of Platina, just before 4 p.m. Sunday.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
"Redding. Set. Go!" Avelo Airlines sweepstakes kicks off

REDDING, Calif. — As summer winds down, Northstate tourism is receiving another boost with the "Redding. Set. Go." sweepstakes. This giveaway is a collaboration between upstart Avelo Airlines and Visit Redding, as well as a variety of local partners to showcase all that the city has to offer for visitors. In particular, the package targets Las Vegas and Burbank, two cities with direct flights to Redding.
REDDING, CA
Art exhibit showcases 80 years of record jackets at Shasta College

REDDING, Calif. — An art exhibit is now open at Shasta College showcasing around 80 years of record cover art. The Record Cover Art Exhibition is FREE and will run from Aug. 15 to Sept. 22. It showcases select records by recognized artists, unique designs by graphic designers and the musician's direct influence on the cover.
REDDING, CA
Man arrested for homicide in Whitmore over the weekend

WHITMORE, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been arrested for shooting and killing a Whitmore man Sunday. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 31000 block of Whitmore Road around 11:14 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they say they...
WHITMORE, CA

