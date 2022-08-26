Ford is laying off approximately 2,000 salaried employees and about 1,000 agency personnel as it looks to lead a new era of connected and electric vehicles. "Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century," Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in a letter to employees on Monday. "It requires focus, clarity and speed. And, as we have discussed in recent months, it means redeploying resources and addressing our cost structure, which is uncompetitive versus traditional and new competitors."

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO