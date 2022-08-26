Read full article on original website
Global market for EV batteries expected to reach $250 billion by 2030 - Chinese official
SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The global market for electric vehicle (EV) batteries is expected to reach $250 billion by 2030, with demand exceeding 3.5 terrawatt hours, said Wan Gang, president of China's World New Energy Vehicle Congress, speaking in Beijing on Saturday.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS・
FOXBusiness
Honda, LG Energy teaming to build $4.4B EV battery plant in US
Honda Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution will invest $4.4 billion through a joint venture to establish a new lithium-ion battery factory in the U.S. to power Honda and Acura electric vehicle models. The plant, which will aim to have an annual production capacity of approximately 40 gigawatt hours, is...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Honda, LG announce $4.4 billion US battery factory for EVs
Honda has struck a deal with Korean battery giant LG Energy Solution to build a $4.4 billion US factory to supply its electric vehicles.
US News and World Report
EV Maker Lucid Files for New Offering to Raise $8 Billion in Stages
(Reuters) -Lucid Group Inc on Monday filed for a new offering of up to $8 billion as the luxury electric-vehicle maker looks to beef up working capital at a time when supply snarls have crimped its production. The company, which has a market capitalization of about $27 billion, halved its...
Carscoops
Panasonic May Establish A New $4 Billion EV Battery Factory In Oklahoma
Panasonic may build a new $4 billion electric vehicle battery factory in the United States. The company is a key supplier to Tesla and in mid-July, separately confirmed that it would establish a $4 billion EV battery factory in Kansas to produce and supply Tesla with its 4680 cells. It is understood that the new site in Oklahoma would have a similar capacity to the Kansas factory.
US News and World Report
China's CATL to Develop New Battery Materials to Improve Energy Density -Chairman
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's CATL is working on new battery materials that can improve energy density by 10% to 20% compared to iron phosphate batteries, the company's chairman said, as the battery giant scrambles to retain its top position amid competition. The new material technology known as M3P can enable an...
Honda And LG Team Up To Fix Electric Cars' Biggest Issue In The US
Honda has been making major moves in the past few months to shift its focus toward the electric vehicle market. In March of this year, it teamed up with Sony to reveal a joint alliance to manufacture electric vehicles by 2025. Honda is also collaborating with GM to manufacture affordable EVs by 2027, in a move that could disrupt the EV market. Beyond that, the Japanese automaker is about to introduce its first electric vehicle to the U.S market in 2024 — the Honda Prologue.
FOXBusiness
Ford laying off 3,000 employees to cut costs, pay for EV transition
Ford is laying off approximately 2,000 salaried employees and about 1,000 agency personnel as it looks to lead a new era of connected and electric vehicles. "Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century," Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in a letter to employees on Monday. "It requires focus, clarity and speed. And, as we have discussed in recent months, it means redeploying resources and addressing our cost structure, which is uncompetitive versus traditional and new competitors."
MotorAuthority
Zeekr taps CATL for promised 600-mile range Qilin battery
Geely's newest brand for electric vehicles, Zeekr, announced this week it will be the first recipient of CATL's advanced Qilin battery. Announced in June, Qilin is CATL's third-generation cell-to-pack battery and is promised with an energy density of 0.255 kwh per kilogram of weight, plus 13% improved power delivery compared to the 4680-type battery used by Tesla.
biztoc.com
Ford: Top EV Auto Stock For The Remainder Of 2022
Summary Despite layoffs and discontinuation of its Transit Connect van next year, Ford’s brand portfolio and strong electric vehicle sales continue to propel the company. With peaking fuel prices and emission restrictions around the globe, some EV stocks look attractive, given the political environment and expansion of charging stations. Although some headwinds are anticipated, including drought challenges in China affecting supply chains compounded with chip shortages, top automaker Ford (F) has been resilient and showcases upside. Ford offers a discounted valuation, solid fundamentals, and excellent Quant Factor grades, including upward earnings revisions and incredible stock momentum. Ford is a SA Quant Strong Buy. Ford Stock is Killing It: Minivans, Electric Vehicles & Jobs.
EV Battery Plants Gaining Foothold in the U.S.
Electric-vehicle manufacturers are gaining traction in the U.S. as more of them invest billions of dollars into constructing their own battery plants. The investment in battery plants comes as EVs gain in popularity among consumers and as auto manufacturers seek to control their supply chains. Legislators, including California Gov. Gavin...
Honda and LG Energy Solutions Partner to Mass Produce EV Batteries In New US Plant
Honda and LG Energy Solution announced a $4.4 billion joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in the U.S. to power Honda and Acura electric vehicle (EV) models for the North American market,...
S.Korea to raise concerns about EV credits, battery sourcing in U.S. visit
SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Korean officials will meet U.S. counterparts this week to express "concerns" about the Inflation Reduction Act, which restricts who can receive U.S. subsidies for the production of electric vehicles and where firms can source battery materials.
EV Battery Companies to Invest in: Your Options and How to Choose
The future looks promising for EV (electric vehicle) battery companies amid the growing adoption of EVs and push for green energy. Most EVs on the market now run on lithium-ion batteries, but some EV makers are starting to favor lithium-iron-phosphate batteries for their durability. What are the best EV battery companies to invest in?
Engadget
The Morning After: France's plans for an EV lease program
France’s Budget Minister Gabriel Attal announced plans for a lease program to open up EV use. “We know that for many French, [EVs] remain very expensive,” he said, adding the government was working to figure out how quickly it could implement the measure. At the moment, under...
Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla billions
DETROIT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk has set his young company on an aggressive expansion path like no other auto executive has dreamed - but one riddled with potholes and road blocks that could stall or sidetrack the journey.
Factbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
TESLA (TSLA.O):. 26-Aug-2022 - Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), a supplier to Tesla, is in talks to build an additional EV battery plant in the United States at a cost of about $4 billion. read more.
South Korea Is Mad At President Biden Over EV Tax Credits
With the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act by President Biden, electric vehicle tax credits have been extended through 2032. There's just one problem; not all EVs will qualify for them. Of the existing EVs and PHEVs on sale, only around 20 or so will receive the $7,500 credit because the law stipulates that the car must be assembled in North America. This immediately rules out a slew of highly-rated EVs from South Korea, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
