The stock market could see 11% upside despite jobless claims flashing recession signal, JPMorgan says
Every time jobless claims jumped 10% or more above the prevailing three-month average, the economy ultimately entered a recession.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Energy prices could push UK inflation to 22%, a near post-war record
Goldman Sachs warns inflation could inflation peak above 22%, adding more pressure to households and businesses
Lever Style Chairman Sees ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing for Apparel Industry
Hong Kong-based apparel production firm Lever Style reported growth during the first six months of 2022, but chairman and executive director Stanley Szeto sees “storm clouds forming on the horizon” that could offset the industry’s post-Covid rebound. In a Nutshell: Lever Style’s first half of 2022 revenue increased by 65 percent from the year ago period. Profits jumped 195 percent, which Szeto attributed to rising consumer demand post-pandemic. Despite these gains, the company, which owns and manages manufacturing operations spanning China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and Indonesia, “was again saddled with supply chain challenges” over the past six months, stemming primarily from Covid lockdowns...
Job vacancies rose in July, dashing Fed hopes for cooling
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of open jobs in the United States rose in July after three months of declines, a sign that employers are still urgently seeking workers despite a weakening economy and high inflation. The increase that the government reported Tuesday will be a disappointment for Federal Reserve officials, who are seeking to cool hiring and the economy by raising short-term interest rates to try to slow borrowing and spending, which tend to fuel inflation. Fed officials hope that their policies will serve primarily to reduce job openings and spare workers the pain of widespread layoffs and higher unemployment. There were 11.2 million open jobs available on the last day of July — nearly two jobs, on average, for every unemployed person — up from 11 million in June. June’s figure was also revised sharply higher. “The Fed has made very little progress in terms of narrowing the gap between labor supply and demand,” Aneta Markowska, chief economist at investment bank Jefferies, wrote in a research note.
Eurostar will axe direct train service between London and Disneyland Paris next summer so it can focus on 'core routes' due to impact of post-Brexit travel restrictions and the pandemic
Eurostar will axe its direct train service between London and Disneyland Paris, pinning the decision to focus on 'core routes' instead on post-Brexit travel restrictions and financial constraints. The company announced that the route will be suspended from June 5 next year. Tickets have not yet been released this far...
TSMC Confirms Plans to Start 3nm Production Shortly
TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.) is set to start production using its N3 (3nm-class) fabrication process shortly, the company said at an event on Tuesday. Formally, the company does not disclose customers who plan to use its N3 manufacturing technology first, but unofficial sources indicate that Apple will be TSMC's alpha customer for the production node.
Free at-home COVID tests, delivered by mail, ending this week
A nationwide program that allowed residents to order batches of free at-home coronavirus tests through the U.S. Postal Service is coming to an end this week, leaving Californians just days to secure any final shipments. Suspending the offering, which the COVID.gov website says is “because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding...
