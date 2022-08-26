ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

The 562

The562.org's Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Ike Mikaele, Long Beach Poly Football. Long Beach Poly senior linebacker Ike...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Andy Fee's Quick Switch From Long Beach State to Washington

It was a weird weekend to be Andy Fee. The now-former Long Beach State athletic director had his last day at the university on Friday, having spent the last week saying goodbyes. Then on Sunday, he was a spectator at the Long Beach State and Washington women’s soccer game, a bizarre coincidental quirk of timing that saw him saying goodbye to his old school and hello to his new one.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Dan & Desiree Gooch Continue Golf Sponsorship for 2022-23 School Year

The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf will once again be sponsored by Dan & Desiree Gooch for the upcoming school year, continuing their sponsorship from last season. Dan & Desiree Gooch have been longtime supporters of local golf at all levels from amateur to high school and college golf. Their support will help support The562’s golf coverage with articles, photos, videos, feature stories, and more.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach Alums Power USA Sports Victories

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. As is the case every summer, Long Beach sports products are filling the ranks of USA national...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach State Names Interim Athletics Director Ted Kadowaki

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Long Beach State President Jane Close Conoley has announced that Ted Kadowaki will serve as the interim athletics director after Andy Fee stepped down earlier this month. Kadowaki served as LBSU’s fiscal manager...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach State vs Washington NCAA Soccer

We’ll have live updates on the soccer game between Long Beach State and Washington after kickoff at 1pm. Click here to read our preview of the game. This Saturday 9/3 I’ll host my first ever XC meet. The last high school XC race at @CSULB campus was 1976 @CIFSS finals! Join us Saturday morning at 8am. Registration is still open!
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

