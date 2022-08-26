A harrowing original series about the 2002 Bali bombings is just one of the new arrivals on Stan in September. Simply titled Bali 2002, all episodes of the original series will premiere on the streaming platform on September 25th. It follows the stories of the everyday heroes from Bali, Australia and beyond who did their part in the aftermath of the tragic bombings, which claimed the lives of over 200 people on October 12th two decades ago.

