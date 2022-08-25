Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after FM Metro car, foot chase
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody after a car and foot chase early Tuesday morning that happened in both Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say that around 1:15 a.m. they attempted a traffic stop on the Veterans Memorial Bridge when the car they stopped fled into Moorhead. After leading Moorhead Police in a chase, the driver, identified as 39-year-old driver Paulita Ruiz, re-entered Fargo on I-94, exited at 25th street south and came to a stop in the 2000 block of the street.That is where Ruiz and her passenger, 32-year-old Skylar Poitra, got out and ran on foot.
valleynewslive.com
Probation check leads to meth bust in Marshall County, MN
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a drug charge after authorities say a probation visit turned up meth. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says deputies along with Minnesota Department of Corrections officers did a probation visit for Brent Jevne on Thursday, August 25. When...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 31, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the American Federal Bank, United Valley Bank, and Noah Insurance Agency on the week of August 29 to September 2. The Golden Link Senior Center will have Men’s Cards today, at 8:00 a.m. with Cribbage at 10:00 a.m. The Crookston...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GUN CLUB HOLDS DNR HUNTER SAFETY TRAINING FOR FIREARM SAFETY TRAINING CERTIFICATES
Since August 23, and meeting three times a week, the Crookston Gun Club, in cooperation with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and various sponsors around Polk County, has been holding a Hunter Safety Training Course for people ages 11 and older. The Club holds the training course every Tuesday,...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.
Times-Online
North Dakota Army National Guard Commissions New Officers
CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, N.D. — Members of the 65th Officer Candidate School (OCS) class officially joined the North Dakota Army National Guard’s officer ranks during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 20, 2022, at the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI). Fifteen Soldiers were awarded diplomas for completing the intensive officer training program, which is administered by staff and cadre from the RTI’s 2nd Training Battalion (Modular) at Camp Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
New shopping center coming to south Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Grand Forks is announcing the construction of The Grove, a 28,000 square foot shopping center sitting on 3.5 acres of property located on the South West corner of South Washington and 40th Avenue. The Seeger Family, developers of The Grove,...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing pregnant woman in Grand Forks found safe
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Mbel Kwain Quinta has been found. She is safe. Grand Forks Police thank the community for their help. Original story: The Grand Forks Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Mbel Kwain Quinta. Quinta is from Cameroon...
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
kvrr.com
Warren, MN Lawyer Arrested for Assaulting His Ex-Wife, She’s In A Fargo Hospital
WARREN, Minn. (KFGO) — A lawyer in Warren, Minnesota, northeast of Grand Forks, has been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, causing serious injuries. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is in the Marshall County jail. Formal charges are pending. Police and sheriff’s deputies responded to Odegaard’s home in Warren after a report...
trfradio.com
Theft Reported at Casino
Pennington County Sheriff’s Officials were called to the casino Saturday on a theft report. The victim says a purse was taken from the pool area. Authorities responded to that call just after 12pm.
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT’S MEET THE TEACHERS NIGHTS WILL BE AUGUST 31 AND SEPTEMBER 1
The Crookston Public Schools is preparing for the 2022-23 School Year with a night for parents and students to meet their future teachers and walk the halls of the schools with their annual Meet the Teachers Night on Wednesday, August 31, and Thursday, September 1, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
kfgo.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BAND PERFORMS IN BOTH BARNESVILLE POTATO DAYS AND MN STATE FAIR PARADES
The Crookston High School Marching Band performed in both the Barnesville Potato Days Parade and the MN State Fair Parade this weekend. Since these parades were back-to-back, the band decided to make this an overnight trip, staying in St. Cloud after the Barnesville parade on Saturday. This allowed students some extra time to explore the State Fair on Sunday morning before their performance there! 35 students attended this trip and did a great job representing Crookston High School!
valleynewslive.com
“The world needs more Carissas.”: Friends remember murdered Grand Forks mom
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It still doesn’t feel real for Carissa Overgaard’s friends. “I can hear her voice making my kids giggle,” Laura Vaughn said. “She’s in my mind constant right now and I just keep thinking I can message her or that I can stop by.”
KFYR-TV
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a China-based manufacturer made moves to develop a corn milling plant in Grand Forks near the US Air Force base, some North Dakota residents are pushing back. More than 300 acres of farmland in the state was owned by three local farmers and was not...
International Business Times
Kids Run To Stranger For Help As Father Brutally Assaults Mother, Causing Her Death
An attorney was charged with second-degree murder after he beat up his ex-wife in front of their five children in his Minnesota home. Two of the kids ran outside and flagged down a stranger for help asking them to call 911, leading to the victim being hospitalized and eventually passing away.
kroxam.com
HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL HOLDING SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE ON MEET-THE-TEACHER NIGHTS
The Highland Elementary School is continuing its School Supply Drive during the Meet-the-Teacher Nights on Wednesday, August 31, and Thursday, September 1, at the Elementary School and is still accepting donations. The drive is sponsored by the Highland Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). The drive is meant to help students that...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS SWIMMERS COMPETE FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS SEASON
Crookston High School only had four girls come out for swimming this year and new Activities Director Nate Lubarski did some scrambling. He was able to talk with Fosston Activities Director Ryan Hanlon and they worked out a coop agreement that would allow the Crookston girls to compete with the Fosston-Bagley team. The team’s name is Fosston/Bagley/Crookston and the first competition of the 2022 season was the Bemidji Pentathalon at the Bemidji High School pool.
