Man who has been storing rainwater since 1976 drought has thousands of litres to get him through hosepipe ban
They say you should always save for a rainy day - but Peter Harden has been saving rain for dry days. The 82-year-old has been collecting rainwater since the drought of 1976, and over the decades, he has amassed more than 6,000 litres. The retired headteacher has installed nine massive...
Our nightmare neighbour had trees in our front garden cut down after calling the council pretending to be me
A WOMAN has alleged a neighbour managed to get the council to cut her tree cut down by impersonating her on the phone to them. TikTok user Jody Brown posted a video showing workers outside her house chopping down a tree with the words “our neighbours had our tree cut down”.
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
'It was just like a disaster movie': Eurotunnel evacuates passengers stuck under the English Channel after train breaks down between Calais and Folkestone
Eurotunnel passengers had to be evacuated from a train after it broke down beneath the English Channel, with one passenger describing it as 'just like a disaster movie'. They were transferred to a cargo train but complained of being stuck in the sub-sea tunnel for nearly five hours, citing issues with the replacement transport.
Trouble in paradise: Millionaire owners of Sandbanks homes are livid at plans for 'absolute eyesore' 60ft 5G mast in their exclusive Dorset neighbourhood
Sandbanks millionaires are outraged at the 'absolute eyesore' 5G mast plans threatening the astronomical property prices in the area. Mobile phone giants Three UK and EE want to upgrade a 20ft tall 3G mast with a 5G structure that will be double the height at 60ft. The plans show how...
Cost of living: 'Energy prices have forced us to shut the door'
Households are facing a jump in energy prices from October when the typical bill will rise to £3,549 a year. It comes after the price cap was increased by the energy regulator, but for businesses, who do not have such a cap, costs could be higher. How are they being affected?
Lake District death: Woman dies at Surprise View
A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, aged in her 70s, fell on Friday from Surprise View, Borrowdale, at around 18:15 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Emergency teams, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers...
Tributes to father-of-six killed in Worcestershire bridge crash
Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a collision on a bridge. Father-of-six Harry Smith died when two cars, a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra, collided on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, in Worcestershire, at about 04:45 BST on Friday, leaving the BMW submerged in the River Avon.
Driver with child in car was four times over drink-drive limit
A woman was found to be four times over the drink-driving limit while driving with a child on a motorway, police say. Cheshire Police said they received "numerous reports from members of the public" while she was driving a silver BMW on the M6 near Knutsford at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
Lake District mountain rescuer warns of more fatalities
The number of people dying in accidents on the Lake District's mountains and waters will rise, a rescuer has warned. There have been 26 deaths so far this year compared to 12 in 2019, the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said. Association chairman Richard Warren said there would...
Horse rescued after getting trapped in Great Oakley ditch
A horse had to be rescued after falling off a bridge and getting trapped in a ditch. The animal, weighing about 430kg (67 stone), slipped off the bridge between two fields in Great Oakley, Essex, on Sunday evening and became stuck in water. It took firefighters, working with the owner...
HMS Prince of Wales breaks down day after leaving Portsmouth
UK’s biggest warship suffers propeller shaft damage off south coast after setting sail for US
Southport Pleasureland sorry after 19 people rescued from ride
The owners of theme park have apologised after a girl was injured and 18 other people were rescued from a rollercoaster that got stuck. A girl lost consciousness after the Rocket Coaster ride at Southport Pleasureland stopped due to a fault at about 11:50 BST on Saturday. Fire crews rescued...
Woman charged with causing death by careless driving in Norfolk
A woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorbike rider died following a crash. Matthew Day, 33, died from his injuries after a collision in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on Friday. The incident happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn...
'End in sight' for Feniton flooding says council
Villagers have been told the "end is in sight" to floods which have affected homes for years. East Devon District Council said a new culvert pipe, which would cost nearly £4m, would divert flood water away from homes in Feniton. The pipe, which will go under a rail track,...
Libraries: Powys becomes latest council in Wales to drop fines
Bookworms in Powys will no longer be fined for returning overdue books. The council hopes the move will bring users back to the county's 18 libraries after a fall in use since the pandemic. It is the fifth council in Wales to drop overdue book fines, Powys council said, with...
Public health warning as bin strikes continue
Scotland's national public health agency has warned of a risk to public health as bin strikes continue across the country. Public Health Scotland said people could be at risk from the build up of food, animal and human waste like nappies. It has issued advice to councils to "decontaminate" areas...
Lossiemouth caravan owners fear being forced to move
Long-term residents at a Moray caravan park have spoken of their fears after being told to upgrade or move on. Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park was taken over by Park Holidays this year. Park Holidays said some customers had been told their licence to occupy pitches would come to an end...
