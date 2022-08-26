Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Teesside: The boy who was tortured by his mum for being gay
Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality. The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.
BBC
Bath mother's fight for daughter's life-saving injections
The mother of a girl with a rare health condition wants her teachers to administer her life-saving medication. Isabella, 11, from Bath, suffers from panhypopituitarism, a defect in the pituitary gland. Her mother Kelly Park wants private training for Isabella's teachers to give her injections, after the local hospital said...
BBC
Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'
An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
BBC
Men held over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder bailed
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been released on bail. Police said one of the men, aged 36, had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Olivia was fatally shot after a gunman chased a...
BBC
Leeds Festival death: Family pay tribute to David Celino, 16
A boy who died at Leeds Festival has been described by his family as a "beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character". David Celino, 16, from Worsley, in Greater Manchester died in hospital on Sunday morning after being taken ill at the festival the night before. West Yorkshire Police previously said...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Police officer due in court on Sheffield rape charge
A police officer charged with two counts of rape is to appear in court. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire. South Yorkshire Police said the charges relate to a report that a...
BBC
Man, 28, arrested after woman raped in Gloucester
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman. The victim met a man at Gloucester bus station, before they walked to the Horton Road area where she was raped in bushes near the Gulf petrol station between 20:00 BST and 20:40. She is now receiving specialist...
BBC
Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs
The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
BBC
Cat and kittens abandoned outside Coventry rescue centre
A cat and three kittens were abandoned on the driveway of a rescue centre. RSPCA Coventry and District Branch said the animals were left at around 16:00 BST on Saturday, when a man hid from staff before running away after leaving a carrier with the animals inside. The charity said...
BBC
Three parents on the 'black hole' of child suicide
When three fathers set off to walk 300 miles in memory of their daughters, they hoped to raise a few thousand pounds for charity. They ended up raising more than £800,000, and also helped many other bereaved parents. The BBC has spoken to a mother and two fathers who reached out to them.
BBC
Tributes to father-of-six killed in Worcestershire bridge crash
Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a collision on a bridge. Father-of-six Harry Smith died when two cars, a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra, collided on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, in Worcestershire, at about 04:45 BST on Friday, leaving the BMW submerged in the River Avon.
BBC
Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday
The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
BBC
Lake District death: Woman dies at Surprise View
A walker has died after a fall in the Lake District. The woman, aged in her 70s, fell on Friday from Surprise View, Borrowdale, at around 18:15 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Emergency teams, including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and mountain rescue volunteers...
BBC
Brecon: Man charged with murder of his mother, 87
A man has been charged with the murder of his 87-year-old mother. Margaret Joyce Griffiths died after an incident in Llanfrynach, Powys, on Friday night, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Officers were called to a property at about 21:25 BST and airlifted Mrs Griffiths to hospital, but she died the next day.
Rapper stabbed and killed at British carnival
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- London Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old rapper was killed when he was stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard from Bristol, who performed under the name TKorStretch, was stabbed Monday evening and then taken to a hospital where he later died. The police have said that they have opened a murder investigation.
BBC
Chris Dawson: Husband in podcast-famous case guilty of murder
An Australian man who became the subject of a popular crime podcast has been found guilty of his wife's cold case murder. Chris Dawson's trial in a Sydney court followed decades of speculation about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Lynette. Her body has never been found and all the...
BBC
Cleveland Police to spray suspects from distance for tracing
A police force will start spraying suspects in certain crimes so they can prove where they were. Cleveland Police is becoming the latest force to use a DNA tagging spray which would "provide forensic evidence" to link suspects to specific crimes. The force said an example of its use could...
Comments / 0