ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the San Diego Padres to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 31-35 record in home games and a 51-75 record overall. The Royals have a 31-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego has a 33-30 record on the road and a 68-58 record overall. The Padres are 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 18 home runs, 22 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .252 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10-for-36 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads San Diego with 23 home runs while slugging .481. Josh Bell is 5-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .179 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jon Heasley: day-to-day (illness), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
MLB
The Associated Press

Trevor Story returns to lineup for struggling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just over six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist from getting hit by a pitch. Story was on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second-opinion examination in late July revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist. He started at second on Saturday and was listed sixth in the batting order. In what’s been an up-and-down first season with Boston, he’s batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Manager Alex Cora said before the game that the plan was to give Story Sunday off.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy