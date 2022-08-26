As part of Rocket Week celebrations, UToledo President Gregory Postel and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz raised a special sesquicentennial flag outside One Government Center at a ceremony on Friday. They are joined by Bryan B. Blair, vice president and director of athletics, and mascots Rocky and Rocksy. A year-long sesquicentennial celebration will recognize the historic milestones, achievements and the positive impact the University has had since its founding 150 years ago.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO