WTKR

The mental effects of E.D. on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Psychological conditions like anxiety, depression, and stress can lead to physical issues like erectile dysfunction. Miles Broadhead describes how Bridge Side Medical Clinic treats E.D. without the use of medicines, injections, or surgery. Presented by Bridge Side Medical Clinic. (757) 309-5555.
WTKR

Anti-bullying coloring book teaches kids to celebrate differences on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Shant'a Miller White, author and CEO of Parents Against Bullying VA, joins Coast Live with her grandson and Co-Author Tre'Shawn Synaker to discuss their new coloring book "STAR Bright Kids," that aims to help children cope with differences and understand what makes each of us unique.
WTKR

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Board of Canvassers on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the board voted in favor but getting the measure on the ballot...
