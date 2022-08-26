Read full article on original website
Community Reacts To Death Of Minnesota Mom Allegedly Beaten To Death By Ex-Husband
Members of a mom group in reminisce...
Luxury watch theft suspect extradited back to South Florida following arrest in Nevada
A woman accused of stealing a man's luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South...
9-year-old who nearly drowned at Utah reservoir meets man who saved him | Utah News
Six days after Paxton was stuck in a...
Video Shows Tanker Truck Engulfed In Flames After Crash On Arkansas Interstate
Video shows a tanker truck engulfed in flames...
Leominster couple allegedly beat, raped woman in N.Y. hotel with kids in the room
Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, were arrested Tuesday at the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, New York. A Massachusetts couple was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping and beating a woman in front of two children in a New York hotel room, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide | St. Louis News
The woman was identified as Harriett Childers, a nurse at SSM Health Cardinals...
Police: 4 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts
Police: 4 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts Investigators have not yet released the names or the relationship between the four people. (NCD)
Mass. schools dealing with staffing shortages as students return to classroom
WORCESTER, Mass. — Monday marks the first day of class in Massachusetts for thousands of students and many schools are dealing with staffing shortages. From bus drivers to teachers, it’s been a challenge trying to hire enough staff this summer. Boston Public Schools had more than a thousand job openings for the district which employs about 11,000 people. More than 260 of those vacancies are for teachers.
Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
State police investigating 5 deadly crashes in Massachusetts on Wednesday
AMESBURY, Mass. — State police are investigating five deadly crashes that occurred on highways and roads in Massachusetts on Wednesday. There were fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport, according to Massachusetts State Police. In Amesbury, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 after he...
Massachusetts unsolved homicides: 12 cases that are still searching for leads
Of the 9,686 homicides that took place in Massachusetts from 1965 until 2019, there are 3,749 that remain unsolved, according to statistics from Project: Cold Cases. Some of the cases reappear on anniversaries, gathering headlines with pleas from friends and family for leads and tips in search of finding long sought-after justice. While other cases remain relatively unknown, out of the public eye but of equal importance.
Thousands to split $14M in Mass. drug lab scandal settlement
The process of reimbursing people for the biggest drug lab scandals in the nation’s history is moving forward. Massachusetts officials are notifying more than 30,000 people who will share a $14 million dollar settlement for the impact of the state’s drug lab scandals a decade ago. Those receiving...
Eversource to replace Massachusetts’ 40,000 manhole covers with new pressuring releasing covers
Eversource will soon be replacing the approximate 40,000 manhole covers throughout Massachusetts with new latching covers the company says will improve safety. According to WCVB, the company plans to replace all 6,000 manhole covers throughout Boston with its new latching covers by the end of 2023. After those 6,000 covers...
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Hurricane Ida 1 year later | St. Bernard Parish | New Orleans News
St. Bernard Parish President Guy Mcinnis shares how the parish is doing 1 year later.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.35 per gallon
Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 9.4 cents averaging $3.84 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.
Dozens of rescued beagles arrive in Massachusetts
(WJAR) — More beagles made their way to Massachusetts on Thursday night, after being rescued from a Virginia mass breeding facility in July. The beagles are part of a group of around 4,000 beagles who were rescued from the facility Envigo, where they were used for medical research. The...
