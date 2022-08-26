ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Self-harm hashtags up 500 percent on Twitter: research

The prevalence of Twitter hashtags related to self-harm has increased about 500 percent in the past year, despite many of those posts violating the platform’s policy on the subject, according to a new report. The report from the Network Contagion Research Institute, an independent research organization that studies misinformation...
INTERNET
IndieWire

Netflix Goes Into Test-Run Mode: How Theatrical Does It Need to Be?

Netflix doesn’t play favorites. From Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Bardo” to “Christmas With You,” today it released more dates for its fall movie slate. And somehow, the streamer reviled by exhibitors has become their single largest supplier of theatrical releases. A total of 22 Netflix titles will receive a theatrical release this fall. Granted, many of these releases may be closer to the Oscar-qualifying metric of one theater for one week in one of six metro areas — but between “Bardo,” “White Noise,” and whatever happens with “Glass Onion,” Netflix appears to be in full test-run mode for expanding the Netflix theatrical...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy