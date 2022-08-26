Netflix doesn’t play favorites. From Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Bardo” to “Christmas With You,” today it released more dates for its fall movie slate. And somehow, the streamer reviled by exhibitors has become their single largest supplier of theatrical releases. A total of 22 Netflix titles will receive a theatrical release this fall. Granted, many of these releases may be closer to the Oscar-qualifying metric of one theater for one week in one of six metro areas — but between “Bardo,” “White Noise,” and whatever happens with “Glass Onion,” Netflix appears to be in full test-run mode for expanding the Netflix theatrical...

MOVIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO